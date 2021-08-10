It has been 45 years since a Washington Town & Country Fair queen has reigned as the Miss Missouri State Fair queen, but Rachel Licklider is hoping to end that streak next week when she competes in the pageant held on the state fairgrounds in Sedalia.
“I am nervous, but I’m very excited. It has been such an honor to represent my home area, and I’m excited to do it at the state level and show them what Washington has to offer,” said Licklider, who hopes to become the first Town & Country Fair queen to win the state crown since Monica Huber did in 1976. Two other Town & Country Fair queens also have won the state fair crown, including Karen Womack in 1965 and Fran Strubberg in 1959.
The 2021 Missouri State Fair queen will be crowned Thursday, Aug. 12, following a daylong contest that includes a speech and talent and evening gown competitions. The reigning Missouri State Fair is Chloe Momphard, who was crowned in 2019 and continued her reign after the 2020 Missouri State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic. Momphard, who originally won the Lincoln County Fair Queen title, is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“It has been said that it takes a community to raise someone, and this community has absolutely raised me,” Licklider said. “I would be honored to be able to show the state that there is so much good that comes out of Washington and everything that is around here.”