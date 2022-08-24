Five market lambs sold for more than $2,300 during Saturday’s Washington Town & Country Fair Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, paving the way for market lamb exhibitors to set a new record for their species at the annual auction.
This year, the winning bidders spent $40,188 on 24 market lambs, shattering the previous record set in 2021 of $35,151. This year’s total was boosted by an anonymous donor who contributed $222 toward the market lamb total.
Past auction results for market lambs: $14,600 (2020); $29,735 (2019); $32,904 (2018); and $22,197 (2017).
Joyce Couch, Fair chair, praised the community for attending the auction in large numbers despite the heat.
“They know this money goes straight back to these kids,” Couch said. “So when they buy this animal they know that they are supporting the future of this area, because probably a majority of these kids are using the money from the auction to save for college. So the auction is always a testament to how strongly this community believes in its youth.”
This year’s Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Nicholas Gilbert, of Country Kids 4-H Club, sold for $2,800, or $20 per pound to Dolan Realtors Broker Robert “Bob” Borgmann. Borgmann also purchased Madison Rees’ 112-pound lamb for $1,342. Rees is a member of Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club.
The purchase of Gilbert’s lamb did not set a new record for price per pound, as that record remains with Connor Briggs’ lamb from 2021, which sold for $42.50 per pound, or $5,737 total, according to The Missourian’s archives.
This year’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Grant Cottrell, sold for $2,926, or $22 per pound. Cottrell’s lamb was purchased by Bill Cottrell, who also purchased Alina Cottrell’s lamb for $3,080 -— the highest amount paid for any lamb in this year’s auction — and Brett Cottrell’s lamb for $2,808. The Cottrells are all members of Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club.
One of the lambs that garnered a lot of attention from bidders was the 123-pound lamb exhibited by Ian Briggs, of Jeffriesburg 4-H Club. Briggs’ lamb, which sold for $2,337, or $19 per pound, was ultimately purchased by Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker.
Representatives from Hillsboro Title Co. purchased three lambs at this year’s auction, including the 124-pound lamb exhibited by Jacob Gerdes, of New Haven 4-H Club, for $1,240; a 111-pound lamb exhibited by Olivia Rees, of Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club, $1,110; and a 136-pound lamb exhibited by Breanna Gildehaus, of Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club, for $1,360.
Other lambs sold at the auction included a 126-pound lamb, purchased for $1,638 by Hall Bros. Lumber Co. and exhibited by Jack Ennis, of Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club;a 112-pound lamb, purchased for $1,120 by Zick, Voss, Politte & Richardson, and exhibited by Wyatt Davis, of Country Kids 4-H Club; a 120-pound lamb, purchased for $1,200 by Septic Services Inc., and exhibited by Amelia Davis; a 110-pound lamb, purchased for $1,100 by Peoples Savings Bank, and exhibited by Emma Gerdes, of New Haven 4-H Club.
Other winning bidders purchased the following lambs: a 139-pound lamb, purchased for $1,390 by Grus Foundations LLC, and exhibited by Maddie Buehrle, of Jeffriesburg 4-H Club; a 141-pound lamb, purchased for $1,551 by Vance Properties, and exhibited by Connor Briggs, of Jeffriesburg 4-H Club; a 132-pound lamb, purchased for $1,980 by representatives of Straatmann Toyota, of Washington, and Oak Glenn Winery & Vineyard, of Hermann, and exhibited by Hunter Straatmann, of 4 Ever Clever 4-H Club; and a 124-pound lamb, purchased for $1,736 by Beth Grellner and Michelle Vondera, and exhibited by Gabriel Briggs, of Jeffriesburg 4-H Club.
Other lambs sold at the auction included a 116-pound lamb, purchased for $1,160 by RE/MAX Today — Elisha Hoerstkamp, broker, and exhibited by Kaitlyn Rees, of Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club; a 116-pound lamb, purchased for $1,392 by U Team, and exhibited by Harper Davis, of Country Kids 4-H Club; a 115-pound lamb, purchased for $1,495 by 6D Livestock & Sheep Shearing, of New Haven, and exhibited by Karson Eads, of New Haven 4-H Club; a 122-pound lamb, purchased for $1,464 by First State Community Bank, and exhibited by Drew Van Booven, of Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club; a 108-pound lamb, purchased for $1,296 by Deppe Farms, of Washington, and exhibited by Cole Rees, of Krakow Go-Getters 4-H Club. Also selling at the auction was a 120-pound lamb, purchased for $1,200 by J&E Welding & Fabrication.