Five market lambs sold for more than $2,300 during Saturday’s Washington Town & Country Fair Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, paving the way for market lamb exhibitors to set a new record for their species at the annual auction. 

This year, the winning bidders spent $40,188 on 24 market lambs, shattering the previous record set in 2021 of $35,151. This year’s total was boosted by an anonymous donor who contributed $222 toward the market lamb total. 