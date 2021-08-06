Children who want to learn to quilt face a particular problem: They are often too short to reach the sewing machine pedal.
Molly Buchanan, 8, and Addison Farrell, 12, experienced this dilemma as they learned the art of quilting from their grandmothers and prepared to enter the Home Economics/Fine Arts Division Show as part of the Washington Town & Country Fair occurring this weekend.
Buchanan and Farrell were two of the 32 preregistered competitors in the quilting category and some of the youngest. When they dropped off their cotton creations at the fairgrounds Aug. 2, they represented a new era of quilters.
“Quilting is good because you can pass on the trade to your other generations and teach them how to quilt for their families,” Farrell said.
Home Economics Building Chairman Kathy Obermark said quilting “is kind of a dying art. We don’t have near the quilts we used to have.”
Last festival, in 2019, there were 41 entries, she said.
The art is about more than just sewing, she said. Obermark’s own mother and aunts would gather to quilt together; churches have entire groups dedicated to forming a community around the art. “It’s just a time to get together and socialize,” she said.
Molly Buchanan learned to sew from her grandmother Georgann Buchanan, who would put Molly on her lap and press the pedal for her. Eventually Molly grew to be big enough to work on projects herself — with a box placed beneath the pedal for the necessary leverage.
Farrell’s grandmother Sharon Witte found her an 85-year-old sewing machine that was small enough for Farrell to use.
“My grandma had a bunch of scraps, and then I took some of her scraps, and I sewed them together,” Molly Buchanan said, describing the pastel-hued quilt she submitted for the fair competition.
Farrell’s creation was a green-and-pink-colored quilt five times as big as she was.
The competition was separated into the following age ranges: 5 to 13, 14 to 25, 26 to 49, 50 to 64 and 65 and up. Obermark did not know how many of the 32 participants were in each category.
Each age group’s winner will receive a medal and $10. The Best Overall Theme winner will receive a medal and a 2022 fair ticket.
“I really hope I do good, but I like looking at all the other quilts I compete against,” Farrell said. “I think all the quilt-making people are really sweet, and they like to talk to other quilt-makers.”
Molly Buchanan’s mom, Jana, said her daughter “has a lot of fun coming up with stuff with grandma, and she’s always interested in what grandma’s working on.”
Georgann Buchanan, carrying her granddaughter’s quilt, smiled widely. Jana Buchanan said: “Molly learned everything from Grandma Georgann.”