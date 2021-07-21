Out-of-towners interested in staying in Washington on the nights of Aug. 4 through Aug. 8 might be out of luck; fairgoers have area hotels nearly booked up.
“ZZ Top is all we hear,” said Christy Nevills, guest relations manager at the Super 8 by Wyndham in Washington. She said the hotel’s 73 rooms are booked Thursday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 7. Nevills said she’s heard from a lot of those guests that they plan on going to the Washington Town & Country Fair specifically to see the concert headliners.
ZZ Top, a blues and rock band, is the fair’s concert headliner Saturday night. The fair also features concerts by 38 Special, Kip Moore and Adam Doleac.
The Super 8 is used to filling up on the weekends since bouncing back from the pandemic’s lull and is always at occupancy for the weekend of the fair, but this year the rush of reservations felt different, Nevills said.
“We normally are sold out for the fair between regular guests and fair guests, but this was just like it came in a wave, and bam, (the rooms) were booked,” she said.
Nevills said most of the guests with reservations booked them with a Missouri ZIP code, but she also is seeing a lot from Tennessee.
In downtown, Old Dutch Hotel also is sold out for the fair, Wednesday through Saturday, according to manager Kristina Tilley. She said the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s guests reserved rooms early, and the rest of Old Dutch’s 15 rooms went quickly thereafter. Tilley said that often guests who stayed at Old Dutch during the fair the year before will rebook a room as they are checking out to make sure they have a reservation for the next year’s fair.
New to Washington’s hotel scene is River Sirens Hotel. Since opening in April, co-owner Chad Greife said the hotel has been at full occupancy most weekends this summer. The hotel is 90 percent full Thursday through Saturday for the week of the fair but still has a few rooms open Wednesday night. He expects those rooms to be reserved soon.
Lisa Greife, co-owner of River Sirens, said her eight area Airbnbs also are booked for the weekend of the fair.
Rooms are available if you know where to find them. The American Inn has six or seven rooms available every night of the fair, according to owner Kierin Chen, and Old Dutch has a waiting list for rooms if there are cancellations.
A handful of Airbnbs in Washington and Marthasville also showed some available rooms during the fair, with options ranging from $85 to $241 a night.
Hoteliers said the fair rush is pretty standard, and they are prepared to meet the demand. And although most aren’t planning any changes to operations during the fair, the Old Dutch Tavern said it will be seating diners at four times during the evenings of the fair — 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. — and only diners who have reserved a table in advance will be served.