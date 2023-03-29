With just over 120 days until the Washington Town & Country Fair, this year’s Fair Chair Jason Gildehaus said the countdown is officially underway. 

“We’re ready for the Fair. Most of our board has been doing this for years, so everybody has a good grasp of what they have to do and are just ready for it,” Gildehaus told The Missourian on Saturday upon the conclusion of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet. 