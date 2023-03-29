With just over 120 days until the Washington Town & Country Fair, this year’s Fair Chair Jason Gildehaus said the countdown is officially underway.
“We’re ready for the Fair. Most of our board has been doing this for years, so everybody has a good grasp of what they have to do and are just ready for it,” Gildehaus told The Missourian on Saturday upon the conclusion of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.
During the banquet, Gildehaus spoke about the upcoming Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 2-6. The theme for this year’s Fair is “Time To Build Memories.”
Gildehaus revealed that this year’s Chairman Event is the “Wheels of Agriculture Game Show,” an audience interactive game show that has previously made stops at the Iowa State Fair, the Nebraska State Fair and the North Dakota Winter Show.
During the game show, participants will be quizzed on local agriculture, animals, plants, food groups, music and other ag-related topics.
“Agriculture is how I first got involved with the Fair,” Gildehaus said. “We’re trying to teach young people about agriculture so that they understand about agriculture and how hard it is for some of these folks to do what they do everyday.”
While the official schedule has not been released, Gildehaus said the “Wheels of Agriculture Game Show” will happen throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.
In his remarks at the banquet, Gildehaus praised the numerous volunteers who work at the Fair.
“Many people come together and work hard in order to be able to pull the Fair off,” Gildehaus said. “On behalf of the Fair board, a huge thank you goes out to all of the sponsors and their support.”
Gildehaus also released this year’s promotional video on Saturday night. The video is linked to the online version of this story at emissourian.com.
After the banquet, Gildehaus told The Missourian that excitement is building among the Fair board members following the release of the musical entertainers last week.
This year’s roster of musical entertainers for the Pepsi Main Stage includes American Idol alum Gabby Barrett on Thursday, St. Louis-raised hip-hop star Nelly on Friday, country music superstars Big & Rich on Saturday and classic rockers Shooting Star and Missouri on Sunday.
“I think the whole board is excited,” Gildehaus said. “These are some really great performers and we are excited to have them coming to Washington.”
Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Amanda Griesheimer said excitement seems to also be building among fairgoers.
“Season ticket sales were up even before we had announced the full entertainment lineup,” Griesheimer said. “We’ve sold some daily tickets, but right now our presales are mostly season passes, which is the norm for us at this point in the year.”
Information on how to buy tickets is available on the Fair’s website, washmofair.com.
Of the daily ticket sales, Friday’s single-day ticket sales are outpacing the others.
“You could say that (Nelly) was the biggest announcement we’ve made so far and that shows in the ticket sales,” said Griesheimer, who said ticket sales typically see a bump following the announcement of the Pepsi Main Stage entertainers.
“The concerts are a big draw for the Fair and they help bring people from outside of Washington to the Fair,” Griesheimer said.
She said she would expect to see another surge in ticket sales following the chamber banquet.
“I know it is March and it seems like the Fair is a longtime away, but I think the banquet really does get people in the Fair mood,” Griesheimer said. “We’re really happy with where ticket sales are right now.”