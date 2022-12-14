President of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Giesike was recently named 2023 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.
Giesike has been involved with the Washington Town & Country Fair for over two decades, according to a press release, and annually manages the fair as president of the chamber. In addition to the 16-member chamber board, Giesike works with a 24-person volunteer Fair Board.
Based in Springfield, the IAFE is a nonprofit organization that offers resources to members such as educational expositions and seminars, networking opportunities, grants and scholarships.
Giesike received an IAFE Certified Fair Executive designation in 2008. She has served as the IAFE Zone 5 director, has sat on several committees (chairing some) and was awarded the first IAFE YP Rising Star Award in 2009. In 2020 Giesike completed the IAFE Institute of Fair Management Leadership graduate track requirements.