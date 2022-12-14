Jennifer Giesike Washington Chamber President

President of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Giesike was recently named 2023 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.

Giesike has been involved with the Washington Town & Country Fair for over two decades, according to a press release, and annually manages the fair as president of the chamber. In addition to the 16-member chamber board, Giesike works with a 24-person volunteer Fair Board.