The Washington Town & Country Fair will continue through the thunderstorms, Washington Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Giesike said.
Country music artist Adam Doleac is scheduled to perform at 7:30 Sunday night, and motocross was supposed to continue from the afternoon into the evening. Fireworks also are scheduled to be fired off at the conclusion of the night’s festivities to celebrate the end of the five-day fair.
Those plans were nearly changed when a thunderstorm warning was issued for Franklin County by Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, the fair’s official weather forecaster. early Sunday. Rain, hail, wind and lightning was predicted for the scattered thunderstorms affecting the Washington area.
The storm front rolled in around 3:15 p.m., forcing fair-goers and staff to take cover in buildings, away from the rain, wind and lightning. The back end of the storm front just carried steady rain.
Another storm is scheduled to blow through town later this evening, according to Hyperlocal Extreme Weather. Giesike said the plan for the fair is to continue on, albeit with crossed fingers that the storm blows by quickly and harmlessly. The concert, fireworks, motocross and other events will start as planned, so long as it is safe, she said, adding fair officials have their ears and eyes to the sky to make sure the events will go on safely and as planned.