One member of a band that will be performing Saturday at the Washington Town & Country Fair has a connection to the St. Louis area most can only dream of.
“I have a really dear friend, Ozzie Smith,” said Jason Scheff, singer and bass player for supergroup Generation Radio. “I love playing golf with him, and I want to say ‘hi’ to my buddy, Ozzie.”
Along with his friendship with a St. Louis legend, Scheff’s musical resume is pretty strong as well.
A San Diego native, Jason Scheff joined Chicago as singer and bass player at age 23 in 1985, replacing Peter Cetera. Scheff did more than keep the band afloat, singing on their hit “Will You Still Love Me?,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1986, played bass on their No. 1 hit “Look Away” in 1988, and sang and co-wrote the No. 5 “What Kind of Man Would I Be?” in 1989.
Scheff left Chicago in 2016, shortly after performing with the band at its Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction (Scheff was not one of the inducted members).
Now, Scheff tours as part of Generation Radio, which also includes Jay DeMarcus, formerly of Rascal Flatts, on vocals and keyboards, and Steve Ferrone, who was drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers from 1994 until Petty’s death in 2017. Also in Generation Radio are Tom Yankton and Chris Rodriguez, both on vocals and guitar.
Scheff first befriended DeMarcus in 2022 when he learned DeMarcus was inspired to play music by Chicago. “It was funny, because it was the moment when I realized, I’m not the kid anymore,” Scheff said in a phone interview from Nashville, where he splits his time with Los Angeles. “I always thought the golden years were the ‘70s and the first half of the ‘80s, when Chicago was revolutionary. And that I was going to be that guy that came in and try to help keep things going, but, suddenly I woke up one day and had a bunch of hits that I created with the band and had people like Jay DeMarcus reaching out to me.”
Scheff and DeMarcus worked together in the early 2000s, culminating in DeMarcus producing “Chicago XXX,” the band’s first album of new material in 15 years, in 2006.
“We’ve been great friends all these years,” Scheff said. “(DeMarcus) always said, ‘when things slow down for both of us in our bands, let’s do something together.’ ”
They officially formed Generation in 2022, about a year after Rascal Flatts broke up.
“We’ve been having a blast,” Scheff said.
And he hopes fans will have a blast, as well. Scheff said to expect a show featuring a mixture of Chicago, Tom Petty and Rascal Flatts hits, to showcase songs various members have played on. They still play some Journey songs, since Journey drummer Deen Castronovo was a member of Generation Radio before leaving to return to his old band.
“It’s basically a setlist of all our songs,” Scheff said. “Our tagline is we’re a tribute to ourselves.”
Among the highlights of the show is when DeMarcus and Scheff duet on the Chicago classic “Saturday in the Park.”
“Then we have some new material,” Scheff said. “We don’t impose too much of it on the audience, because we know they want to hear hits.”
Among the new songs is “Why Are You Calling Me Now?,” the first single off Generation Radio’s 2022 self-titled album.
Scheff compares a Generation Radio show to ones by Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, which features the Beatles drummer, along with members of other popular bands, with each of them trading songs.
“It’s amazing to be in a band that’s as successful as Chicago or Rascal Flatts,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with it, but you’re only performing your material. To be performing multiple bands, the fans in the audience really love that. ... I remember the first time I went to see Ringo’s All-Starr’s and I said, ‘That is awesome!’ That’s what we provide.”
Scheff calls his time joining Chicago at a young age “unimaginable.”
“People always ask me, how did you even have the courage to walk in and do that?” he recalled. “I think a lot of people didn’t think it was going to work. But the band was hoping it would work, they believed in me and let me in as the future of the franchise. And they were right, because it worked. But for me at 23 years old, I was thinking this is going to be over sooner than we think.”
Scheff figured that keeping his expectations low was key to his success. “Seriously, I thought I was going to come and go pretty quickly, but having success let me know that they wanted me and believed in me,” he said. “They encouraged me to keep going, and, certainly, we made some big hits. And the next thing you know I was going, ‘wow, this is working.’ ”
While some might think Chicago stopped having hits after Cetera left, Scheff points out that “Will You Still Love Me?” reached No. 3 on the pop charts, the same spot as Cetera-era Chicago hits “You’re the Inspiration” and “Hard Habit to Break.”
“Luckily, we were all up at the same level,” Scheff said. “We were continuing the success of the (early) ‘80s, and we matched it,” he said. “It was really wonderful to just be part of that body of work. It’s a body of work that I really believe will stand the test of time — 200 years from now I believe people will be playing Chicago’s body of work, studying it and talking about all of us that created it.”
Generation Radio takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by Big & Rich at 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.