Country music singer Gabby Barrett will bring her “powerhouse” vocals to the Pepsi Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. Thursday for her debut performance at the Washington Town & Country Fair.

“I think people are really excited to see her up on stage,” said Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Amanda Griesheimer in a previous interview. Griesheimer stated that Barrett is the first female solo artist to headline a concert at the Fair in more than a decade. The last female headliner was Gretchen Wilson in 2012.

