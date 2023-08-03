Country music singer Gabby Barrett will bring her “powerhouse” vocals to the Pepsi Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. Thursday for her debut performance at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
“I think people are really excited to see her up on stage,” said Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Amanda Griesheimer in a previous interview. Griesheimer stated that Barrett is the first female solo artist to headline a concert at the Fair in more than a decade. The last female headliner was Gretchen Wilson in 2012.
“Personally, I’m really excited for that, because the women of country music are taking the world by storm right now,” Griesheimer said.
Barrett first stepped into the limelight in 2018 when she auditioned for American Idol Season 16 and advanced all the way to the finale, finishing in third place.
A year later, Barrett independently released “I Hope,” which was co-written by Jon Nite and Zachary Kale. After performing the song on American Idol Season 17 in May 2019, she announced she had signed with Warner Music Nashville. A month later, the single “I Hope” was officially released by the label. In April 2020, a version of the song featuring singer-songwriter Charlie Puth was released, which won Top Collaboration and Top Country Song at the Billboard Music Awards.
Barrett released her full-length debut album “Goldmine” in June 2020.
During its debut week, “Goldmine” earned 15.98 million on-demand streams, breaking the record for the largest streaming week ever for a woman’s debut country album.
“I Hope” hit number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2020, something no female country singer had accomplished since Taylor Swift’s early career. The song spent 27 weeks in the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The music video was awarded Breakthrough Video of the Year at the CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards and has over 153 million views on YouTube.
Barrett released her second single “The Good Ones,” which spent four weeks at number one on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2021, and was named Favorite Country Song at the American Music Awards. “Goldmine” was also awarded Favorite Country Album at the American Music Awards the same year.
In 2021 at the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Barrett was nominated for four awards including Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year.
Barrett released the single “Glory Days” as a teaser for her upcoming sophomore album in June of this year.
“I did not want to come out with another midtempo or ballad,” Barrett said in an interview with Billboard. “It’s summer, so I really was eager to release something that was uptempo and fun and make people smile.”
The Washington Town & Country Fair is part of Barrett’s North American tour that includes stops at Fenway Park in Boston; the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida; Voices of America Country Music Fest in West Chester, Ohio; and other stops throughout the U.S. and Canada.
During select tour dates this summer, she is being joined by Kane Brown, Chase Rice, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.