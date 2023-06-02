Demo derby
Buy Now

Ryan Maune, left, and Liam Reeves watch enduro racing, part of demolition derby night, at the 2022 Franklin County Fair in Union. This year’s fair will run June 8-11 in Union.

 Missourian File Photo/Geoff Folsom.

The Washington Town & Country Fair may still be two months away, but for those already itching for fair season, the Franklin County Fair is just around the corner, taking place June 8 through 11 in Union.

“The biggest change this year is we’re following suit with the Washington Fair and doing electronic ticket sales,” said Fair Board Chair Sarah Straatmann.