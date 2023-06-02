The Washington Town & Country Fair may still be two months away, but for those already itching for fair season, the Franklin County Fair is just around the corner, taking place June 8 through 11 in Union.
“The biggest change this year is we’re following suit with the Washington Fair and doing electronic ticket sales,” said Fair Board Chair Sarah Straatmann.
Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/msajntf7 or by scanning a QR code included in the Fair Book, on the fair’s Facebook page at facebook.com/franklincofair and on posters and brochures for the fair. Those interested in getting printed tickets can obtain them at the Union Area Chamber of Commerce office, 103 S. Oak St.
Season pass tickets are $40 for adults age 16 and up if purchased before June 8 or $50 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 5 to 15 are $25 before June 8 or $35 at the gate. Daily admission prices for adults age 16 to 64 are $15 for Thursday, $25 for Friday and Saturday and $20 for Sunday. Daily admission for children ages 5 to 15 and seniors over age 65 is $15 for each day.
Straatmann said there have been some plans that have changed since the 2023 Fair Book was published, including that the horseshoe tournaments have been called off.
“Unfortunately, we did have to cancel the horseshoe tournaments,” she said. “We just couldn’t get enough participants to set the classes.”
Straatmann added that another feature at this year’s fair that is not included in the Fair Book is that there will be bingo and pull tabs on Saturday and Sunday, with the times of games to be announced at the fair.
Preparations for the fair begin Wednesday, June 7, with a 4-H building set up from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and building exhibit judging from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Pen set up in the livestock tent will be at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, June 8, FFA farm mechanics check-in will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Gates and concessions open at 5 p.m. Carnival rides and Agriland will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. The Fair Queen Contest will start at 6 p.m. The Pig Scramble will take place at 7 p.m., with registration from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the band Sweet Rukus will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
The fair continues on Friday, with the main gate opening at 7:30 a.m. and rabbit, poultry, sheep and goat check-in from 7:30 to 9 a.m. The 4-H/FFA sheep show will be at 9 a.m., followed by the goat show at 10 a.m., rabbit show at 11 a.m. and poultry show at 2 p.m. Demolition derby inspection also starts at 2 p.m., with the derby itself starting at 7 p.m.
Other fair attractions on Friday include the Power Wheels demo derby for ages 3 to 9, taking place at 8 p.m. with registration open at 6 p.m., the pedal tractor pull for ages 4 to 10, which will be at 7 p.m. with registration from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and live music from Phil Vandel from 8 p.m. to midnight. Carnival rides will be open from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday’s events will include the 4-H/FFA swine show at 10 a.m., dairy cattle show at noon, bucket calf show at 2 p.m. and beef show at 3 p.m. A magician show is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and free face painting will be available from 2 to 6 p.m.
The FFA Alumni Tractor Pull will be at 2 p.m., followed by the Modified Class Semi-Truck Pull at 6:30 p.m., MMTTPA Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. and Old-School and Working-Class Semi-Truck Pull at 9 p.m. The band Iron Road will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Events on Sunday, June 11, include the 4D Buckles and Barrels race, a new event this year with registration starting at 9 a.m., 4-H archery contest at 11 a.m., water balloon toss at 2 p.m., free face painting from 2 to 4 p.m., baby contest at 4 p.m. with registration at 3:30 p.m. and candy scramble for ages 1 to 5 at 6 p.m. Singer/songwriter Ben Turnbough will perform from 3 to 7 p.m.