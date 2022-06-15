Franklin County Fair officials are calling the four-day event in Union a success.
While they do not have attendance numbers yet, fair board Chairman Sarah Straatmann said it compares favorably to the 2021 event.
“I would say we’re probably up over last year,” Straatmann said Monday morning. “It’s, probably, one of the better years we’ve had in a while.”
A brief downpour did not keep people away from the demolition derby Friday night, when people packed the bleachers around the motorsports area and others watched from the berm near City Lake. Straatmann said the demo derby was the most popular part of the fair.
“They did have about an hour rain delay as we got about an inch of rain out at the fairgrounds,” Straatmann said. “As soon as that rain was over, about 15 minutes later they started right back up and they ran the whole show. And there was still quite a crowd here.”
Some 60 cars took part in the demolition derby. “That many cars, that’s a very big year,” Straatmann said.
Among the drivers in the demo derby was Dakota Cain, of Union, who was back at the fair Sunday with his family. He enjoys the family aspect of throwing stuffed animals out to children during the derby. “I love it,” he said.
“It’s a good way to get the anger out,” added Linda Kuelker. “It’s all about the crowd and putting on a good show for them.”
But they also enjoy the more relaxed feel of the fair on Sunday afternoon, though temperatures were in the 90s by then. They have attended the fair as long as they can remember.
“It’s nice to come out and do something with the family every year,” Kuelker said.
Before the crowds started flowing in Saturday, some of the agricultural competitions took place. A mix of kids with experience and new to showing pigs and cattle attended.
“I like just working with the animals every day,” Amy Gerlemann, 13, who lives near Beaufort, said after getting a ribbon for showing her calf. “It’s a little stressful, but I enjoy it.”
Other popular events were Thursday’s pig scramble, and carnival rides and games always draw a crowd, Straatmann said. “The midway was pretty full,” she said. “It’s always a fun time for those kids.”
Straatmann said she’s impressed by the number of volunteers who assist with the event, both on the fair board and in the community.
“I think that’s one of the biggest lessons is to remind yourself that it takes a village,” she said.