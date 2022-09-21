Chapel Hart performs at the Fair
Singing, from left, are Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart, members of the Chapel Hart band during their performance at the Washington Town & Country Fair on Aug. 7, 2021. Since their performance at the Fair, the band competed on the 17th season of "America's Got Talent," and then made their Grand Ole Opry debut last Saturday. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Country music trio Chapel Hart made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, but before gracing the historic Nashville, Tennessee stage, the group performed at the Washington Town & Country Fair Pepsi Main Stage in August 2021.

The band opened for ZZ Top at the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair on Aug. 2, 2021. Handpicked by ZZ Top members, Chapel Hart played their classic-style country music to Washington fairgoers.