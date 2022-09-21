Country music trio Chapel Hart made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, but before gracing the historic Nashville, Tennessee stage, the group performed at the Washington Town & Country Fair Pepsi Main Stage in August 2021.
The band opened for ZZ Top at the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair on Aug. 2, 2021. Handpicked by ZZ Top members, Chapel Hart played their classic-style country music to Washington fairgoers.
Joyce Couch, co-chair of the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair, said it was “super cool” to see the band be so successful after performing here in Washington.
“That just goes to show you that the Fair board is always trying to bring that type of entertainment to the Washington Town & Country Fair,” Couch said. “So when they become entertainer of the year or do something like the Grand Ole Opry, they can say ‘I’ve seen them at our fair.’”
Ticket sales for the Fair broke records that year. The Saturday Chapel Hart performed 16,708 tickets were scanned at the Fair gates. Those tickets got fairgoers access to the musical performances as well as the other Fair activities such as the carnival rides, livestock auction and food and drink tents. Overall, ticket sales for the 2021 Fair brought in over $1 million in revenue, a record.
Since their performance at the Washington Town & Country Fair, Chapel Hart has been busy.
Chapel Hart, which hails from Poplarville, Mississippi, is coming off their two-month stint on “America’s Got Talent,” the mega popular TV competition that the group finished fifth in. The band, which features sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, also holds the accolade of being named members of CMT’s “Next Women of Country” 2021 class.
Meanwhile, Saturday’s performance in Nashville garnered high praise from The Tennessean’s music critic, who described the group as “What if Beyonce, Mary J. Blige and Lizzo walked into a honky-tonk?”
The band, which received three standing ovations during its performance, played three songs at the Opry, including “American Pride.” The band, who was welcomed to the stage by country music icon Jeannie Seely, revealed they are scheduled to return to the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 8, the night the famed music venue celebrates its anniversary.
Perhaps one of the trio’s most famous songs is “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which was inspired by Dolly Parton’s classic hit “Jolene.” The song has brought the group attention from the queen of country music herself. Parton tweeted her praise of the song after it was performed during “America’s Got Talent.”
“What a fun new take on my song,” Parton wrote. “Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”
Jennifer Giesike, president and CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the Fair every year, said the band was a hit when they came in 2021.
“They were a fun group,” she said. “They put on a great show.”
Giesike said its awesome to see former Fair entertainers have this level of success.
“We were so happy to see them on ‘America’s Got Talent,’” she said. “We’re excited for them and hope they can continue their success.”