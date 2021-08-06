When Union resident Lois Bahr sat down to eat a rib-eye steak sandwich Thursday evening at the Washington Town & Country Fair, it was not her first go-around.
“I probably buy it every night when I’m here,” she said.
This is her tradition, one that originated in 1984. That was the first year she moved to Washington to attend East Central College and the first year she went to the fair, and she has attended it annually ever since.
“The steak sandwiches are the best,” she said. “The other food’s good, too, but that’s my favorite. Why? It’s just a fair food; it’s just something that they’ve always had, and it’s just a good piece of meat.”
Just as Bahr associates the sandwich with the fair, other attendees circulating the food stands reported the dishes they consider interlinked with the annual celebrations.
For Vanessa Emann, a Washington native now living in Iowa, the waffle and ice cream is a must-buy.
She laughed as she described herself as “a food snob” and pointed out the fair’s new fried green bean recipe — now spicy, she said — as well as this year’s disappearance of the Domino’s food truck. As for the waffles and ice cream, she said she is not particularly inclined to eat desserts, but that changes every fair weekend.
“On the last day, that’s only when I get it, that last day — every year,” she said.
For Jenny Huellinghoff, a New Haven native who lives in Washington, the waffles and ice cream reign supreme as well.
“I’ve been eating it since I was little — the waffle and ice cream sandwich,” she said. “It’s been there since I was little and coming to the fair.”
This connection between childhood and food held true for Emann as well. “My dad has been on the fair board since he was 21 years old,” she said. “He is 64, so I grew up out here. This is my pride and joy.”
Because of this, she brought her boyfriend, Kristian Foster, to the fair for the first time, and his food journey was curated by the Emanns. By Thursday evening, Foster had already tried a selection of the food, including a grape slushie, a breakfast sandwich and chocolate soft serve ice cream.
Next up, he was looking forward to eating the funnel cake and fried cheesecake from Copper Nut Kettle. “It’s going to happen,” he said, “but we have more days with this, so I have got to space it out.”
This was Illinois resident Wendi Norsigian’s first time at the fair, too. She motioned to the funnel cake she was carrying as she explained, “I have to get one at every fair.” Usually, she attends several fairs per year around Illinois.
Nick Minnigerode was returning to the Washington Town & Country Fair for the first time in at least six years, and he ate a funnel cake, like Norsigian, as he connected the thought of corn dogs to the concept of the fair. The turkey legs are top tier as well, he said.
The attendees connect the dishes to their memories of and experiences at the fair but said the environment also makes the food so special. As Huellinghoff said, “It’s not something that you can get at home.”