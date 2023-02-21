Website for superstar lists performance at Washington Town & Country Fair
Global superstar Nelly looks to be making his Washington Town & Country Fair debut this summer.
That’s according to a tour schedule posted on the superstar’s website which lists an Aug. 4 date at the Fair’s Pepsi Main Stage. The concert announcement created a buzz on social media over the weekend.
While officials with the Town & Country Fair said they were unable to confirm or deny the concert due to contractual obligations with the musicians it books, it did not stop Nelly fans in the Washington area from circling the date on their calendar.
“This will be the first Fair I’ve gone to and it is solely to see him,” Renee Reed told The Missourian. The Washington resident said she has been a fan of Nelly’s for years.
“I grew up listening to him and have always adored his music. ... My room used to be covered in his posters,” she said.
The St. Louis-raised Nelly burst out onto the music scene in 1993 as a member of the hip-hop group, St. Lunatics, a six-member group that featured some of Nelly’s childhood friends. He launched his solo career in 2000 with the release of his debut album, “Country Grammar.”
The album featured four hit songs, “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” “Ride wit Me,” and “Batter Up.” The album’s titular song peaked at number seven in the domestic music charts and climbed into the top 20 of the music charts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, certifying Nelly as a global superstar.
Matt Brown, a New Haven native who now lives in Hermann, said he is proud to see someone from Missouri reach that level of stardom.
“I’ve been listening to Nelly’s music for as long as I can remember. ... It is cool to see someone from our home state accomplish what he has,” Brown said. Meanwhile, Nelly’s song, “Ride wit Me,” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 music charts in the U.S. and earned Nelly his first award for best music video at the 2001 MTV Music Awards. The song later became enshrined in American pop culture as it was featured in five feature films and four television shows after its release.
Today, Nelly’s debut album ranks as the ninth best-selling rap album of all time in the country, and the 85th best album of all time across all music genres, according to Billboard Magazine.
Nelly followed that album’s success with the 2002 release of “Nellyville,” an album that gave him his first two Grammy awards for best rap solo performance on “Hot in Herre” and best rap collaboration with Kelly Rowland on “Dilemma.” At the 2002 Billboard Music Awards, Nellyville garnered him six award wins including the Artist of the Year honors.
Other well known Nelly songs include “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” “#1,” and “Grillz.”
Dallas Wood, of Gerald, is predicting a “big turnout” for Nelly.
“I cannot wait for him to (come) to WashMO,” Wood said. In addition to coming to Washington, Nelly is scheduled to make tour stops at the Delaware State Fair, the West Virginia State Fair, the York State Fair in Pennsylvania, and in Cleveland, Ohio, in the weeks leading up to and immediately after his scheduled tour date in Franklin County.
For many people in their 20s and 30s, Nelly’s music is full of memories from their childhood, including school dances.
“Nelly always makes me feel nostalgic when we were younger and more carefree,” said Brianna Englert, who lives in Hermann and plans to attend the Fair that is scheduled from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6. The Fair’s entertainment line-up for the Pepsi Main Stage has not been announced. An official announcement is expected to be made at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet on March 25.
Englert said she is excited to hear who else will be performing at the Fair this year.
“There is always such talent. I love a variety of music, so I am excited to see what country music talent will be available this year also,” Englert said. Last year, the Fair welcomed Flo Rida, who made history as the first hip-hop artist to headline the Fair that has traditionally featured a blend of country and rock ‘n’ roll artists as its entertainers. The star-studded concert garnered rave reviews from Fair officials.
“The energy at the Flo Rida concert was absolutely incredible,” said Joyce Couch in an interview after the concert. Couch served as the chair for the 2022 Town & Country Fair. Other music acts who performed at last year’s Fair included country music musicians Cole Swindell and Dylan Scott.
Tickets for the Fair are on sale now. Information on how to buy tickets is available on the fair’s website, washmofair.com.
The Missourian’s Paula Tredway contributed to this story.