With its performance Thursday night, 38 Special became the first musical entertainer to take the main stage of the Washington Town & Country Fair since David Lee Murphy finished his set in 2019.
The arena rock band hasn’t missed a beat since it became popular in the early 1980s, and it showed. 38 Special rolled right into “Rockin’ into the Night” to open up the evening, and the audience greeted the old favorite by standing up and singing along.
The sea of white plastic folding chairs that blanked the grassy field wasn’t completely full, but enough were occupied that the venue felt full, and the band was greeted with enthusiasm.
“You’re beautiful tonight, Washington!” Don Barnes, lead singer and the only founding member still with the band, called out to the crowd after singing the band’s 1988 hit “Second Chance.”
It was a coolish night at the fairgrounds, with a breeze that drifted over the crowd from Lions Lake, carrying the smell of flavored cigarillos mixed with cigarette smoke. Lighted balloons, won by kids at carnival games, provided a light show around the outside of the crowd while lasers from the stage and lights from the midway illuminated everyone in the middle in red, then green, then blue light. A child turned cartwheel after cartwheel as her family jammed to the rock music.
38 Special crushed through hit songs like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.” It also wooed attendees with covers like “Travelin’ Band,” originally written by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The songs were written to be played at venues such as the Town & Country Fair, and those in attendance Thursday night were glad for it. Gary and Janice Burkhead, from Robertsville, came to hear “the classics,” and they left satisfied enough to purchase T-shirts at the merchandise table. They are big southern rock fans, and 38 Special fit the bill. Janice said she especially enjoyed the light show. The Burkheads were hoping to see the Charlie Daniels Band in 2020 but missed out when the show was canceled. Singing along to 38 Special was an OK consolation, they said, adding the performance exceeded their expectations.
38 Special came to Washington in the middle of its summer tour, having previously played in Madison, Wisconsin; Castle Rock, Colorado; and, most recently, Toledo, Ohio. It was 38 Special’s second time playing in Washington — they were in town for the fair in 1996, too — and from the crowd’s reception, it is clear why they came back.
“Now you guys are going to sing along right?” Barnes asked the crowd before the band launched into “Hold on Loosely” to cap off the performance.
“And my mind goes back to a girl I left some years ago ...” everyone replied, not missing a lyric for the rest of the show.