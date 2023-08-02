2023 Fair Queen contestants wave to spectators
The 2023 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen contestants wave to spectators along Main Street Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the parade. In year's past, the contestants have ridden in jeeps and convertibles two to a car, but this year they all fit on a single float.

Due to weather predictions for this evening, the Washington Town & Country Fair has announced changes to certain activities on Wednesday, including the Queen Contest. 

The Queen Contest will still be held at the fairgrounds, but the ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

