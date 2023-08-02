Due to weather predictions for this evening, the Washington Town & Country Fair has announced changes to certain activities on Wednesday, including the Queen Contest.
The Queen Contest will still be held at the fairgrounds, but the ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin after 6 p.m. and last until after midnight.
Fair Director of Marketing Amanda Griesheimer said organizers wanted to still have the contest at the fairgrounds in the small window when the weather is clear.
“We wanted to still give our contestants a chance to appear on our stage,” Griesheimer said.
A Washington Town & Country Fair website stated the shuttle service will be available starting at 3 p.m. today at Washington High School, Washington Middle School, Bank of Washington Commuter Lot, St. Francis Borgia High School, First Christian Church, and Washington West Elementary. Shuttles will not pick up at Mercy Medical Buildings until 5 p.m.
Rides will opened at 1:30 p.m. and will run continue to run until 7:00 p.m.
Bull riding and barrel racing is postponed and will be combined with Thursday Rodeo Events.
Performances from Jo's School of Dance in the Family Fun Center will be at 4 and 5 p.m. instead of 4 and 5:30 p.m.
The inflatables for the Family Fun Center, which were scheduled to be in place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., have been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.