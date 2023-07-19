Washington’s biggest parade is taking a new route this year.
“It’s actually the way it used to be before we changed it about 12 years ago,” Washington Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jennifer Giesike said Tuesday. “It’s basically the same route as last year — just in reverse.”
Giesike said the 2023 Washington Town & Country Fair Parade will begin downtown at Main and Cedar streets and end at Washington’s Main Park, following the same route as in years past.
The parade, one of the kickoff events for the Fair, will start at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Main and Cedar streets near the Chamber office. The parade will travel east on Main Street to Jefferson Street, head south on Jefferson to Fifth Street and then travel west on Fifth Street to High Street. Once on High Street, the parade will head north until it reaches Circle Drive, by the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, where it will end.
Giesike said the new route will allow floats to stage in parking lots on Front Street and in the St. Francis Borgia parish parking lots before the parade.
“We used to end the parade where we held the after party, but we aren’t doing the party anymore so it just made sense to try and keep the parade out of residential areas as much as we could,” Giesike explained.
Kim Bratton, Fair parade chair, said a portion of Front Street will be closed on the day of the parade, as will some streets near the Chamber office to accommodate float staging. She said the Fair board has already received 80 entries for the parade, and she expects a few more will come in even though the official registration period has closed.
“We usually get somewhere between 75 to 100 entries. We try to accommodate everyone who wants to be in the parade,” Bratton said. “Every day a few more (entries) trickle in. We have a lot of new businesses that are participating this year, so that’s exciting.”
This year’s Fair Parade Grand Marshal is long-time educator and Harvest Table advocate Karen Dawson. The Honor Group for the 2023 Fair parade is Empac Group.
Bratton said the Fair will feature many of the usual entries, including the Schnucks shopping cart car, Moolah Shriners and lots of tractors.
Giesike said approximately 5,000 to 6,000 people turn out each year to watch the Fair parade.
