The Washington Town & Country Fair has arrived, and despite some predictions of rain for the first few days, event organizers say they’re prepared for any contingency.
“It just depends on which one you watch,” Fair Chairman Jason Gildehaus said of the weather forecasts. “Some people say it’s a lot, some people say it doesn’t look like we’re getting anything.”
Either way, Gildehaus said, the Fair will go on.
“Right now we’re getting everything put in place so it doesn’t wreck the grounds up too much, so we can keep it looking good,” he said, “and we’re covering all our outlets so they don’t trip, so we don’t have to worry about any electrical problems.”
After a successful reverse-routed parade over the weekend, Fair organizers have been gearing up for Wednesday, the opening day of the Fair, which runs through Sunday.
The fairgrounds will open Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. with Midway rides set to get underway at 10 a.m. The Opening Ceremony takes place at 7:30 p.m. on the Pepsi Main Stage with the Queen Contest to follow at 8 p.m. Bull riding and barrel racing also will begin at 8 p.m. at the Motorsports Arena.
Activities planned for earlier in the day Aug. 2 include the Market Lamb Show at 10 a.m., Sheep Show at 11 a.m., Kids Super Farmer Contest at 5:30 p.m. and Adult Super Farmer Contest at 7 p.m.
Other livestock events during the Fair include the Market Hog Show at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, followed by the Open Market Hog Show at 9:30 a.m., Swine Breeding Show at 10 a.m., Beef Breeding Show at 1 p.m., Bucket Calf Show at 2 p.m., Market Steer Show at 6 p.m. and Bred & Owned Steer Show at 7 p.m.
On Friday, Aug. 4, the Market Dairy Judging / Dairy Show will take place at 1 p.m., followed by the Cattle Clip & Fit Demonstration at 5 p.m. The Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
New features at the Fair this year include blacksmith demonstrations that will take place several times throughout the five days of the event, as well as dueling pianos scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at the Entertainment Pavilion. The Wheels of Agriculture Game Show, which will also occur several times throughout the Fair, is another new activity this year.
“It’s just going to educate adults and kids and turn it into a game that hopefully will keep them intrigued and they’ll learn more about agriculture,” Gildehaus said of the game show.
Concerts on the Fair’s Main Stage begin Thursday, Aug. 3, with a performance by country singer and “American Idol” finalist Gabby Barrett at 8:30 p.m. The following evening, at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, St. Louis hip-hop star Nelly will play a show that may turn out to be the most well-attended event in the Fair’s history.
“Our daily ticket sales for Friday are very high,” said Fair Manager Jennifer Giesike. “They’re probably at an all-time high since we started using our ticketing system where we could keep record of how many advance sales we make.”
Giesike said Fair organizers have a formula they use to estimate attendance, but they don’t actually count every person coming and going from the Fair, so exact numbers are elusive. In recent years, though, about 60,000 to 70,000 people have attended throughout the whole length of the Fair. The highest attendance ever has probably been closer to 80,000, Giesike said.
“I would venture to say this year’s probably going to be one of those higher numbers,” she added.
Previously, the biggest crowd at the Fair for a single music act was in 2013, when between 16,000 and 17,000 saw Lynyrd Skynyrd perform.
“We had a huge concert that night,” Giesike said. “I think Friday night will be very comparable to that night.”
More concerts are planned for the weekend as well. At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, country duo Big & Rich, who previously played the Fair in 2017, will return to the Main Stage.
Opening for Big & Rich at 7 p.m. will be Generation Radio, a classic rock supergroup whose members are better known for their previous bands, including Chicago, Rascal Flatts and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
On Sunday, classic rockers Shooting Star will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., with local favorites Missouri opening at 6 p.m.
Even as Washington prepares for its premier entertainment event of the year, unwelcome weather remains a possibility. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service was predicting thunderstorms likely on Wednesday, with additional chances of rain later in the week.
Giesike and Gildehaus said, however, that Fair organizers have planned for all possible weather scenarios. Giesike added that the Fair Board met last Thursday with city safety officials.
“And we go through our emergency planning and talk about different things that can happen and what our procedures are of what we do as a group,” she said.
Although as of Tuesday the NWS was not predicting any temperatures above 90 degrees for the duration of the Fair, heat could also potentially be an issue. But Giesike noted that among other ways to beat the heat, the fairgrounds have a new pavilion this year, which is insulated.
“It’s pretty nice up underneath there,” she said.
Giesike and Gildehaus encouraged fairgoers to buy their tickets online. Online buyers’ tickets are insured, “because if they lose it, we can always look it up,” Giesike said.
“If you have your ticket then you don’t have to stand in line when you get here. You can print them out at home; you can get it on your phone. We try to tell everybody that if you purchase them on your phone, take a screenshot of your ticket so that it’s right there. You don’t have to worry about getting here and trying to pull it up” if there is a problem connecting to the internet, she added.
Giesike and Gildehaus also noted that one other change this year is that those driving south on Bernhard Street to drop off children at the Fair will have to turn left on North Park Drive, and will not have the option of turning right.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or for a full schedule of Fair events, visit www.washmofair.com.
