Fans sing along with Dylan Scott
From left, Randi Moore, Alaina Moore and other fans sings along with Dylan Scott as he performs Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, on the Pepsi Main Stage at the Washington Town & Country Fair.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Washington Town & Country Fair Chairperson Joyce Couch said she couldn’t help but feel awestruck by the people of Washington and the surrounding area. 

“One of the best things about this community, which always amazes me, is just when you think they are at the top of what they do, they go and do more. And this year, they went and did more,” Couch said Thursday at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Breakfast and meeting. Couch’s comments came during her presentation on the 2022 Fair revenue and expenses. The Fair is a division of the chamber.   

