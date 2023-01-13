Washington Town & Country Fair Chairperson Joyce Couch said she couldn’t help but feel awestruck by the people of Washington and the surrounding area.
“One of the best things about this community, which always amazes me, is just when you think they are at the top of what they do, they go and do more. And this year, they went and did more,” Couch said Thursday at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Breakfast and meeting. Couch’s comments came during her presentation on the 2022 Fair revenue and expenses. The Fair is a division of the chamber.
“The Fair was very successful,” Couch said. She noted the Fair recorded revenue of $3.1 million, down slightly from the revenue reported from the 2021 Fair of $3.2 million. The 2021 Fair set the all-time record for revenue.
Surrounded by thousands of fans, Flo Rida performs one of his hit songs at the 92nd Annual Washington Town & Country Fair. Flo Rida broke out on the music scene in 2007 with his song, "Low," which spent 10 weeks atop of Billboard Magazine's music charts for the hottest songs in the country.
Concert-goers Paige McGrady, in orange, reaches for one of the roses held by hip hop star Flo Rida during his performance of "Wild Ones" at the 92nd Annual Washington Town & Country Fair. Flo Rida's performance Aug. 6 made history as he was the first hip hop performer to headline at the fair.
Flo Rida performs at the Washington Town & Country Fair on Saturday, Aug. 6. The Miami-born hip hop artist made his Washington Town & Country Fair debut wearing a St. Louis Cardinals' jersey and hat, both of which were later given to concert-goers as a momento.
Flo Rida holds the hands of a concert-goer that was brought onto the stage to dance along with the hip hop singer during his performance of "Low" which was his breakthrough hit in 2007 and made him a well-known name amongst collegians and other young adults.
Intl Nephew performs at the 92nd Annual Washington Town & Country Fair on Saturday, Aug. 6. Intl Nephew along with Oya Baby came to Washington to perform alongside headliner Flo Rida.
Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.
“I felt coming into this Fair that we would probably not come even close to that number, but then again, it just shows the strength of the community,” Couch added. Revenue from the 2022 Fair ranks second compared to other recently held Town & Country Fairs: $2.31 million in 2019, $2.33 million in 2018; $2.17 million in 2017, and $2.3 million in 2016.
Couch credited the strong revenue total to the Fair board’s desire to “always give the community the best of the best” when it comes to entertainment, games, carnival attractions and other events.
“This tradition and the reputation of the Fair makes it a showcase of our community,” Couch said. Nearly 50,000 people attended this year’s Washington Town & Country Fair, despite the four inches of rain that fell on the opening day of the Fair.
Dylan Scott kneels on stage with a young fan, Easton Seufert, 4, that he called up on stage Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, during his performance at the Washington Town & Country Fair. Seufert is holding a sign reading "Beckett's Future Beer Buddy" a reference to Scott's son Beckett, who is the same age as Seufert, and to one of Scott's songs "Beer Buddies."
Dylan Scott plays guitar while singing new and old songs during his Washington Town & Country Fair performance Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, on the Pepsi Main Stage. His newest album "Livin' My Best Life" debut at midnight after his Fair performance.
Dylan Scott takes a selfie with fans while performing Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, on the Pepsi Main Stage at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
According to Fair records, approximately $485,607 in tickets were purchased in advance of the Fair compared to $525,689 that were sold during the event. By comparison, last year the Fair reported $499,790 in advance ticket sales and $520,756 in on-site ticket sales.
The number of tickets scanned at the gates to the fairgrounds were: Wednesday, 3,318 tickets; Thursday, 10,577 tickets; Friday, 15,228 tickets; Saturday, 13,253 tickets; and Sunday, 7,501 tickets.
In addition to the revenue report, Couch also shared details of the Fair’s expenditures. She said this year’s expenditures were $2.6 million. Expenses for previous years have varied from $2.14 million in 2019 to $2.73 million in 2021.
Ultimately, the Fair posted a profit of $437,418. The 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair posted a profit of $548,798, according to records.
“The Fair board and the chamber are thrilled with these results,” Couch said. “However, the financial performance is only part of our story, as the Fair’s impact on the community is a large part of the Fair’s mission.”
Maria Hellebusch, crowned 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen, celebrates with her court following the Fair Queen contest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia High School. Standing with Hellebusch, from left, are Miranda Yarbrough, Miss Congeniality; Grace Bryson, First Runner-Up; and Lindsey Molitor, Second Runner-Up.
Madeline Agee stands center stage, surrounded by the other Fair Queen contestants, as her accomplishments are read to the audience during her introduction at the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen contest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia High School.
2021 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen Abigail Tobben stands on the St. Francis Borgia High School stage after being introduced at the beginning of this year's Fair Queen contest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Tobben will compete in the Missouri State Fair Queen contest next week.
Kaitlyn Patke waves to the audience as she crosses the St. Francis Borgia High School stage Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, while competing in the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen contest. Patke raised the most about of money from selling Fair season passes compared to the other contestants.
Lindsey Molitor waves to the assembled audience after being crowned the Second Runner-Up in the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen contest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia High School.
Grace Struttmann walks on stage as emcee George Meyer reads a statement of her accomplishments Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, during the Washington Town & Country Fair Queen contest at St. Francis Borgia High School.
Reigning Fair Queen Abigail Tobben addresses the crowd during the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen contest before crowning her successor Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia High School.
Abigail Tobben, left, the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen, pins a crown on to Maria Hellebusch's head following the announcement that Hellebusch had been named the 2022 Fair Queen Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia High School.
Maria Hellebusch, center, receives a hug from fellow 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen contestant Allison Wilson after being crowned this year's Fair Queen Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia High School.
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen
Economic Impact
The success of the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair has been felt far and wide, according to Couch and other officials.
“We are very proud that the Fair once again delivered a positive impact both socially and economically for Washington,” Couch said. “The economic impact that the Fair leaves to the community is something to be very proud of.”
In total, the Fair had an economic impact of $1.75 million, which once again ranks as the second highest dollar amount for local impact in Fair history. The all-time record was set in 2021, when the Fair had an economic impact of more than $2 million.
The local economic impact includes money spent on capital improvements, $35,138; locally sourced goods, supplies and services, $588,320; prize money and premiums paid out to exhibitors and contestants, $21,220 and scholarships, $10,250.
Proceeds from the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, which featured 293 entries, generated $738,998 in total sales.
The auction proceeds are also included in the local economic impact. The livestock auction includes market steers, hogs, lambs and dairy cows’ milk. All but 1 percent of the money bid in the livestock auction goes back to the youth exhibitors. The money held back is put into a scholarship fund for youth who show livestock.
Couch, who grew up exhibiting livestock at the Fair, said she is always pleased to see the generosity of the community.
“I can remember when we were excited that the auction brought $450,000, so the fact that it is now $738,000 is wonderful. You just have to be impressed that the community continues to give back to the kids,” Couch said. The financial success enabled the Fair board to award more than $250,000 to local organizations, including bonus checks to a number of different local groups, clubs and sports teams.
With an economic impact of $1.75 million, the 2022 Fair marks the 19th consecutive year that the Fair has exceeded $1 million in economic impact within the community.
Mark Brune, left, and his grandmother, Shirley Brune, arrange their tomato for the Washington Town & Country Fair horticulture show Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Exhibitor Building on the Fairgrounds.
Kaden Kein stretches to reach a doughnut strung from a string Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, during the Donut on a String eating contest at the Family Fun Center on the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds.