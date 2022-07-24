ZZ Top performs in Washington (copy)
Buy Now

Legendary rock band ZZ Top performs at the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair Saturday, Aug. 7. Washington Town & Country Fair officials reported this week that more than $180,000 in advance ticket have been purchased by fair-goers for the 2022 fair. The fair begins Aug. 3. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert

At $183,750, ticket sales for the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair are on par with this time last year, according to Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The tickets, which can be purchased at washmofair.com, are available as season passes, for the five-day event, Aug. 3-7 at the city park fairgrounds off of Grand Avenue, or as single-day passes. The season passes cost $70 for people 13 and older and $45 for children 6-12, while the day-passes vary by day of the week: