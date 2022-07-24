At $183,750, ticket sales for the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair are on par with this time last year, according to Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The tickets, which can be purchased at washmofair.com, are available as season passes, for the five-day event, Aug. 3-7 at the city park fairgrounds off of Grand Avenue, or as single-day passes. The season passes cost $70 for people 13 and older and $45 for children 6-12, while the day-passes vary by day of the week:
• Wednesday tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.
• Thursday tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children.
• Friday tickets cost $30 for adults and $15 for children.
• Saturday tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for children.
• Sunday tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.
At this point last year, the Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the annual fair, had sold $183,140 in tickets. At the start of the 2021 fair, the chamber reported $499,700 in preseason ticket sales, and then sold an additional $520,756 in tickets on-site at the fair, according to previous Missourian reporting, putting total ticket sales at just over $1 million. Ticket revenue combined with the fair’s other revenue streams set a fair record for total revenue at $3.2 million last year.
The biggest difference between this year and last was the large number of season ticket passes sold to date this year.
“The majority far and away is season passes,” Griesheimer said.
Only about $11,000 of this year’s total sales came from single-day tickets, she said.
Griesheimer attributed that to the musical acts last year, which attracted a lot of out-of-town visitors who came for only one day of the fair.
“This next week or so is when we usually see the bulk of our ticket sales,” Griesheimer said.
Tickets can be purchased at the fair, but Griesheimer said prices will be steeper at the gate. Even after the fair has begun, she said, tickets will still be cheaper online in an effort to keep lines moving more efficiently at the fairgrounds.
Griesheimer said another thing to note about this year’s sales numbers is the early-bird discount offer from December through March.
That special offered $20 off adult season passes and $15 off children’s passes.
Today, tickets can be purchased at a discount through one of the fair queen contestants. Each contestant is encouraging fairgoers to purchase tickets online using their code, which offers $5 off on season passes when you factor in fees.
Fair Board Chair Joyce Couch said that while she doesn’t have the exact number of tickets sold by queen contestants, she does know that “they’re going well.”
“We have seen more people buying weeklies than dailies, and I think that’s great because it means people want to spend the whole week with us,” she said.