Washington Town & Country Fair officials say they have no idea who sent an anonymous letter to auction buyers asking them to support a group of livestock exhibitors whose hogs did not bring $5 per pound at the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction.

Fair officials sent out an email Monday to Washington Area Chamber of Commerce members clarifying that they were unaware the letter was being sent and they are not seeking anything additional from auction buyers. The email states  those who received the letter should disregard it.

