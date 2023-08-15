Washington Town & Country Fair officials say they have no idea who sent an anonymous letter to auction buyers asking them to support a group of livestock exhibitors whose hogs did not bring $5 per pound at the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction.
Fair officials sent out an email Monday to Washington Area Chamber of Commerce members clarifying that they were unaware the letter was being sent and they are not seeking anything additional from auction buyers. The email states those who received the letter should disregard it.
“We support anyone who advocates for our livestock exhibitors, but what we don’t appreciate is someone suggesting that Fair officials are associated with this letter or this effort. We are not involved with it and whoever sent it should have put their name on it,” Fair Manager Jennifer Giesike said Tuesday.
The anonymous letter says the hog auction has “led to frustration and disillusionment for some of the young participants who did not achieve the anticipated outcomes. Despite their hard work, the kids found themselves undervalued and neglected due to their lack of success during the auction.”
The letter, a copy of which the Chamber provided to The Missourian, states that in an attempt to address the issue, the author or authors are asking prominent buyers to donate money for a “select group of about 20 kids out of the 214 participants” whose hogs received a “mere $4- $4.75 per pound, a far cry from the average pig price of $8.05 per pound” at the auction to increase their purchase price to $5 per pound.
The letter asks the recipient to reach out to the Washington Fair office “and they will ensure your assistance reaches these deserving kids.”
The letter is signed: Leaders of 4-H & FFA in Franklin County.
“We learned of the letter Monday,” Giesike said. “None of us knew anything about it. I sent the email out Monday evening to make sure people were aware of the Fair’s position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.