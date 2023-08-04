Grass parking lots on fairgrounds are closed due to the weather. Public parking is at St. Francis Borgia High School and Washington West. Volunteer parking is at Lakeview Field by the YMCA. Shuttles will be running at these three lots.
Fair grass parking lots closed for Friday
