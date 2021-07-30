The Washington Town & Country Fair parade and kickoff party is set to roll Sunday, Aug. 1.
The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Fair Kick-Off Party will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Main Park Pavilion on High Street. Food and drink will be available to purchase.
At 4 p.m., the parade will take off from Circle and High streets, traveling south down High Street to Fifth Street. From there, the caravan will head east to Jefferson Street and then north to Main Street. The parade will end at Cedar and Main streets, and all entries will then head down Front Street toward the fairgrounds.
Floats can elect to be judged before the route begins, and judges will award first-, second- and third-place trophies at the party following the event. Entries are to start lining up at 2:30 p.m.
The official start of the festivities for the Washington Town & Country Fair, which begins Aug. 4, will be the annual 5K, 10K and kids’ 200-yard dash. The races take off at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31, with day-of-race registration opening at 6:15 a.m.
More information about the parade and the complete schedule of fair activities can be found online at washmofair.com or on Facebook @washmofair.