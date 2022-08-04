080422 Grand Champion Evie Bryson WKS.JPG
Grand Champion Evie Bryson, far right, posing for a photo with, from left, fair board member Josh Wehmeyer, the fair court's Miss Congeniality Miranda Yarbrough, Fair Queen Maria Hellebusch, 1st Runner Up for Fair Queen and Bryson's sister Grace Bryson, 2nd Runner Up Lindsey Molitor and judge Clint Bailey.

 Missourian Photo/William Skipworth

The Bryson dynasty continues to dominate the Washington Town & Country Fair market hog show.

Evie Bryson, 15, took home the grand champion prize for her 281-pound market hog Thursday morning.

080422 Washington Fair Hog Show WKS 10 (Abbey Yoder).JPG
Abbey Yoder focuses on guiding her pig during the 2022 Washington Town & Country Market Hog show Thursday. Yoder took the second highest honor of the show: reserve grand champion.
080422 Washington Fair Hog Show WKS 8 (Kylie Alfermann).JPG
Judge Clint Bailey evaluates Kylie Alfermann's market hog. Bailey is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia and a member of the school's livestock judging team.
080422 Washington Fair Hog Show WKS 7 (Jeremy Pruessner left Carter Schatz center and Hailey Struckoff right).JPG
Jeremy Pruessner, left, Carter Schatz, center, and Hailey Struckoff, right, try to get their hogs out of a jam.