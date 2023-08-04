Despite some rain showers, people continue to flock from far and wide to the Washington Town & Country Fair.
“It (the weather) has not scared anybody off yet,” Fair Chairman Jason Gildehaus said Friday.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 2:09 am
Rain led to a few scheduling changes in the first couple days of the Fair. The Queen Contest was moved to an earlier time Wednesday evening, inflatables were canceled and bull riding and barrel racing were postponed until Thursday.
Grass parking lots at the fairgrounds were also closed Friday morning, although Gildehaus said he expected them to reopen later in the day. He added that fairgoers were temporarily using the parking lots at St. Francis Borgia High School and Washington West Elementary.
Gildehaus said he wasn’t able to attend the Gabby Barrett concert Thursday, but those who did gave good reviews.
“I heard everybody said it was excellent up there,” he said. “I got a picture. It looked like a very good crowd out there.”
With weather forecasts looking more favorable as of Friday morning, Gildehaus said he thought there was still a good chance that Nelly’s concert Friday night could draw record-breaking crowds to the Fair.
“That’s what we’re hoping,” he said. “That’s what we hope every year, but this year’s looking positive for us.”
Gildehaus also said rain wouldn’t impact the Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction which starts at noon on Saturday and typically draws a large crowd.
Gildehaus stressed that Fair organizers strongly encourage those coming to the fairgrounds for the rest of the weekend to use the free shuttle service due to the potential closure of the grass parking lots around the fairgrounds. The shuttles run every 15-20 minutes and pick up and drop off fairgoers from nine different parking lots throughout town. He said that while Fair organizers are hoping for the best, people should continue to check the Fair’s Facebook page for updates on possible weather changes.
Gildehaus also said he wanted to thank everyone who stepped up to make this year’s Fair a success despite some weather complications.
“Not just the Fair Board, the Junior Fair Board, all the volunteers, all the people that are past Fair Board members that are out there taking charge to help us get everything done,” he said.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or for a full schedule of Fair events, visit www.washmofair.com.
