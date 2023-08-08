It’s been a while since it rained every day of the Washington Town & Country Fair. But despite all of the challenges that the weather presented, Fair officials said the annual event was a success. It was even a record-breaker.
While exact figures are hard to come by, organizers estimate that some 70,000 people attended the Fair over the five days of its run from Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 6.
Off and on rain showers and a soggy fairground didn’t prevent what officials say was likely the largest Main Stage crowd ever in the Fair’s history when St. Louis hip-hop star Nelly performed Friday evening.
“It’s the biggest one we’ve had so far on Friday, and I would say probably any day out of any other Fairs. Friday was the most,” Fair Chairman Jason Gildehaus said Monday.
Gildehaus said there were probably 20,000 or more people at the Fair Friday night. Previously, the biggest crowd at the Fair for a single music act was in 2013, when between 16,000 and 17,000 people are estimated to have seen Lynyrd Skynyrd perform.
The Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction also broke the previous record, generating $956,251.25 in gross receipts during a marathon sale on Saturday that took over six and half hours to complete. The previous high was $864,169 in 2021.
Daily admission ticket sales at the Fair gates this year totaled $633,837, which, combined with $743,185 in pre-Fair sales, generated $1,377,022 in total ticket sales. This compares to a total of $1,020,546 in 2022, split between $499,790 in pre-Fair sales and $520,756 in on-site sales.
Preliminary total receipts from this year’s Fair, which, in addition to ticket sales, also includes concessions and other purchases at the fairgrounds, came to $2,380,629.90, according to Fair officials. The Fair posted $1.88 million in total receipts last year, $1.94 million in 2021, $1.45 million in 2019, $1.49 million in 2018 and $1.37 million in 2017. Total revenue for the 2023 Fair, including auction proceeds, totaled $3,376,129.
“It was a challenging Fair because of the weather, but all in all it was a great Fair,” Jennifer Giesike, Fair manager, said. “You can measure the success of a Fair in a lot of different ways, not just from a financial standpoint. If you measure by the memories that were made or the smiles on people’s faces, I’d say it was a success.”
While the rain this year created some challenges, Fair Co-Chair Joe Leesmann said it also helped keep the fairgrounds cooler.
“The temperatures being down a little bit and rain being intermittent, I think people just put their rubber boots on and still enjoyed the Fair experience,” he said. “The community still supported it.”
Gildehaus said a wide range of people, from current and former Fair Board members, to city employees, to official and unofficial volunteers, deserved credit for the success of this year’s Fair.
“You can’t single one person out, it was just all across everywhere,” Gildehaus said. He added that with how busy he and other Fair organizers usually are during the five days of the event, they often don’t realize the contributions that various community members have made until the Fair is over.
“We don’t, per se, see it, you know, because we don’t see everything, but after you get to talking to people, you realize that, well, they’ve been at the Fair working the whole entire time, too,” Gildehaus said, “and that Fair couldn’t go on without them, that’s for sure.”
“I would call it dedication to the extreme,” longtime Fair volunteer Mike Carey said Sunday of the effort by current and former Fair Board members and other volunteers who worked nonstop to keep the fairgrounds open. “This group worked harder than in most years to make sure we still had a Fair with all the rain.”
The massive volunteer effort didn’t go unnoticed.
“The Fair is over. I’d like to thank the workers, especially the police, dispatch, EMS, fire, the Fair Board especially and all the volunteers,” Mayor Doug Hagedorn said at Monday’s Washington City Council meeting.
“That’s our showcase event for our community, you guys, and, yeah, we got lucky on Friday night with the weather, but we pulled it off again, and it’s just a darn testament to a lot of hard work by our folks,” he added.
