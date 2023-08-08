Nelly at Washington Town & Country Fair

Nelly hits the stage under the lights Aug. 4 at the Fair. Nelly began his career as part of the St. Lunatics before going solo.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

It’s been a while since it rained every day of the Washington Town & Country Fair. But despite all of the challenges that the weather presented, Fair officials said the annual event was a success. It was even a record-breaker.

While exact figures are hard to come by, organizers estimate that some 70,000 people attended the Fair over the five days of its run from Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 6.

