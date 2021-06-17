Businesses and organizations interested in having a float in the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair Parade must apply by June 20 to avoid a late fee of $50, according to a press release from the fair. Entry fees are $100 for businesses and $25 for nonprofits.
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at Aquatic Circle Drive and High Street before it travels through downtown and to the fairgrounds, the press release said. There will be judges to award cash prizes of $225, $175 and $125 for the best, second-best and third-best floats, respectively.
For additional information about the parade or other fair activities, you can call the Washington Chamber of Commerce at 636-239-2715 or email parade@washmofair.com.