It was a record year for the dairy portion of this year’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction at the Washington Town & Country Fair, which was held on Saturday.
In total, the auction, which featured nearly 270 animals and items for purchase, raised more than $864,000, including $21,750 in dairy. The previous dairy record was $21,500, set in 2018.
The total was helped in part by an anonymous donor who donated enough money to each of the nine dairy participants to raise their individual totals to at least $2,000 each.
The dairy cows were not sold at the auction. Successful bidders received a commemorative milk jug and gift certificates for milk products at Schnuck’s.
The Bank of Franklin County, represented by Marketing Director Corey Baker and President and CEO Bob Dobsch, was the successful bidder for Brooke Vedder’s prize-winning dairy cow. Vedder, a member of the New Haven 4-H Club, exhibited this year’s Grand Champion Dairy Cow, which sold for $3,250.
The Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Cow, exhibited by Zachary Scheer, of Boone County 4-H Club, was purchased by three different bidders for a combined $3,000. Those winning bidders were Hackmann’s Dairy, Marthasville; Vedder Cliton and Tracey, New Haven; and Strubberg Accounting, Union.
The dairy cow exhibited Blake Vedder, of New Haven 4-H Club, was purchased by the Sundrop Division of Pepsi Bottling Co., New Haven, and Strubberg Accounting. The cow was sold for $2,000.
Other successful bidders in the dairy cow portion of the auction were: Backes and Toelke Agri Products, New Haven, and Strubberg Accounting, which purchased Brady Vedder’s dairy cow for $2,000; Kessler Farms of Augusta, who was represented by Tom Kessler, who purchased a dairy cow exhibited by Isabelle Scheer, of the Boone County 4-H Club, for $2,500; Roger and Doris Koch, who represented Koch Tchi-Angus Farms and Jeanne Hoelscher, who represented RE/MAX Gold, jointly purchased a dairy cow exhibited by David Ley, of the Krakow 4-H Club, for $2,000; Mary Lou Luecker purchased a dairy cow shown by Maria Vedder, of the New Haven 4-H Club, for $3,000; Strubberg Accounting and Septic Services, Union, were the winning bidders on a dairy cow exhibited by Maddy Eckstein, of the Jeffriesburg 4-H Club, for $2,000; and Strubberg Accounting and Riegel Dairy, Washington, were the top bidders for a dairy cow exhibited by Marcella Eckstein, of the Jeffriesburg 4-H Club, for $2,000.
The dairy portion of the auction raised $12,350 in 2020, $13,500 in 2019 and $8,100 raised in 2017.