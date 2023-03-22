Gabby Barrett performs at 55th Annual CMA Awards

Gabby Barrett performs "The Good Ones" at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

American Idol alum Gabby Barrett is coming to the Washington Town & Country Fair, according to the Fair board. 

Barrett will perform Thursday, Aug. 3, on the Pepsi Main Stage. Barrett is the second musical entertainer to be announced for this year's Fair. Earlier this month Fair officials confirmed that St. Louis-raised Nelly will perform at the Fair on Friday, Aug. 4