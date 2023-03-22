American Idol alum Gabby Barrett is coming to the Washington Town & Country Fair, according to the Fair board.
Barrett, who finished third on the 16th season of American Idol, is considered one of country music's rising stars.
Her debut single, "I Hope," became a top three hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 2019 and stayed on the charts for 27 weeks. This feat made Barrett the first female country artist to debut so high on the music charts since Taylor Swift.
Today, "I Hope" continues to be popular among country music listeners, selling more than 350,000 copies, according to Billboard Magazine.
In September, 2021, Barrett was nominated for multiple awards at the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and New Artist of the Year.
Barrett has followed her successful debut with hits, "The Good Ones," "Footprints on the Moon," and "Pick Me Up." Her songs have been streamed by online music listeners more than two billion times, according to her record label.
"The Good Ones" spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Charts, peaking at No. 19 and has sold more than 19,000 copies since its release in 2020. The song received a nomination for Country Song of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
In 2022, Barrett was honored at that year's Women in Music Awards, where she was named the recipient of the Rising Star Award.
Earlier this month, Barrett confirmed on social media that she is working on a second album. Barrett has yet to announce specific album details, such as a release date, title or track listing.
Barrett comes to the Town & Country Fair as part of her North American tour that includes stops at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts; at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida; Voices of America Country Music Fest in West Chester, Ohio; and other stops throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Tickets for the Washington Town & Country Fair are on sale now. Information on how to buy tickets is available on the fair’s website, washmofair.com.