The songs of country music superstar Cole Swindell and American rapper Flo Rida will be part of the memories made at the 93rd Annual Washington Town & Country Fair.
The announcement was made Saturday night during the 82nd annual Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet, which saw business leaders recognized for their decades-long service and chamber membership and the presentation of the Washingtonian Award to the Washington Rotary Club.
“(This announcement) is always the buzz of the community because that’s what everybody wants to know — who is going to be the main stage entertainment,” said Joyce Couch, chairperson for this year’s Fair. “It is a hard secret to keep, but it is really rewarding to finally be able to share the news.”
Dylan Scott, a country and pop music singer who in 2019 was nominated for Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, will kick off entertainment at the Fair with a performance Thursday, Aug. 4.
Scott debuted on the music scene with his 2016 hit song, “My Girl” which became his first platinum record, selling more than 1 million copies. Today, the song has been played more than 200 million times on YouTube and streamed more than 600 million times on other social media and music platforms. The song, which was written for his high school sweetheart and now wife, reached No. 3 on Billboard Magazine’s Country Music Charts.
Scott followed up “My Girl” with a No. 2 record, “Hooked,” and “Nobody,” which since its release in 2020 has sold more than 500,000 copies. The song broke into Billboard’s Top 50 of the hottest songs in the U.S. in June 2021.
Scott comes to Washington as part of his first-ever headlining nationwide tour, “Livin’ My Best Life.” “I’m excited to finally headline in front of my fans. Hopefully we’ve gained a lot of new ones over the past few months while being on tour with Luke,” Scott said when announcing the tour. He previously performed alongside country music singer Luke Bryan on Bryan’s “Proud To Be Here” tour.
One of his most recent projects will likely endear him to lovers of the late country music star, Kevin Whitley, who rose to prominence in the 1980s. Scott’s release of “An Old Memory,” features seven covers of Whitley’s greatest hits and features a guest appearance from Whitley’s widow, Lorrie Morgan.
Swindell, who in 2015 won the Academy of Country Music Awards’ New Artist of the Year award, will perform on Friday, Aug. 5. Swindell’s meteoric rise within the music ranks started in 2007 when he joined Luke Bryan’s road crew.
In the years following, Swindell wrote a number of hit songs for Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, and Florida Georgia Line before Swindell began his own vocal music career in 2013. His song, “Chillin’ It” was played heavily on SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” a channel for up-and-coming country musicians.
In addition to selling more than 1.4 million copies, the song ultimately reached No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs and No. 1 on the country music charts.
Swindell has followed up that success with “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight.” The music video of this song has been viewed 13.6 million times on YouTube, while the song became his second platinum hit.
Country music fans likely will know Swindell from his 2015 song, “You Should Be Here,” which is a tribute to Swindell’s father who died unexpectedly while Swindell was out on tour. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, giving Swindell his fourth No. 1 country hit overall.
Some of Swindell’s other biggest songs to date are “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “Middle of a Memory,” “Break Up In The End,” “Single Saturday Night,” and “Never Say Never.” His next album, “Stereotype” is slated to be released next month.
Swindell comes to Washington as part of his “Down To The Last Bar” tour.
Headlining Saturday night’s entertainment is Flo Rida, who has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, including in the 2021 Eurovision music contest, which was watched by 183 million people worldwide.
Flo Rida’s music has been a staple of collegiate bars and restaurants since he burst onto the music scene in 2007 with his song “Low.”
“We wanted to have a musical line-up that would appeal to someone in their 50s and 60s but also somebody in their 20s and 30s,” Couch said of the line-up. “We are not a fair for just one group of people, but for the whole community.”
Flo Rida’s “Low,” broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release and spent 10 weeks as the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts. The song was later recognized by the famed music magazine as the third-hottest song of the decade. The People’s Choice Awards in 2009 recognized the song as the “Favorite Hip-Hop Song” of the year.
To date, Flo Rida has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Helping to bolster those sales are his songs, “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “I Cry,” and “G.D.F.R.”
Fast forward to 2015 and Flo Rida’s next biggest hit was “My House.” The song gained popularity following Flo Rida’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a halftime performance at an NFL playoff game, and its usage as WrestleMania’s theme song.
The song sold more than 2.2 million copies in 2016, making it the second best-selling song of the year.
“One thing the Town & Country Fair has always done is to bring top-notch entertainment to this community at a very affordable price,” Couch said. “It is amazing to me that we are able to bring people like Cole Swindell and Flo Rida, which is quite a change-up from what people may be used to because it is a different type of music, to Washington. I think it will be well received and that people will really enjoy these concerts.”
Tickets to this year’s fair are on sale now and can be purchased atwashmofair.com/tickets. “Ticket sales are going better this year than they were at this time last year, so that’s very exciting,” Couch said.