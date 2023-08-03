2021 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Buy Now

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Nelly performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festival at Golden Gate Park on October 31, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

 Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/MediaPunch

In the mid-1990s, when the violent feud between East and West Coast rap labels transfixed the hip-hop world, a group of childhood friends fresh out of high school released a bass-driven, funk-influenced rap single — out of St. Louis, Missouri. 

There was no blueprint for what the St. Lunatics, as they called themselves, were doing with the song, “Gimme What U Got.” One of the members (soon to be the most famous) later wrote in the Billboard Book Of Number 1 Hits that “St. Louis didn’t have a hip-hop scene. We borrowed it from everybody else’s.” The St. Lunatics did not hide the twang of their accents, so foreign from the rest of the hip-hop world. They did not adjust their subject matter to sound more like the hitmakers of New York or Los Angeles. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.