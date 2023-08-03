In the mid-1990s, when the violent feud between East and West Coast rap labels transfixed the hip-hop world, a group of childhood friends fresh out of high school released a bass-driven, funk-influenced rap single — out of St. Louis, Missouri.
There was no blueprint for what the St. Lunatics, as they called themselves, were doing with the song, “Gimme What U Got.” One of the members (soon to be the most famous) later wrote in the Billboard Book Of Number 1 Hits that “St. Louis didn’t have a hip-hop scene. We borrowed it from everybody else’s.” The St. Lunatics did not hide the twang of their accents, so foreign from the rest of the hip-hop world. They did not adjust their subject matter to sound more like the hitmakers of New York or Los Angeles.
And when their most promising member finally caught the attention of Universal Records, his debut album and one of its hottest singles were unapologetic about his roots: “Country Grammar,” released in 2000, by Nelly.
Within a few years, Nelly became a worldwide sensation, always representing St. Louis and his home state of Missouri. The city has remained an integral part of his art and his brand, as reflected in his 2013 album “M.O.” and his 2021 comeback project “Heartland,” which prominently features the logo of the St. Louis Cardinals on its cover.
Nelly’s performance Friday night at the Washington Town & Country Fair comes during the 30-year anniversary of the founding of St. Lunatics, the de facto beginning of the artist’s music career. Local fans have expressed their excitement for months at the prospect of seeing Nelly live. Fair officials are predicting a large crowd Friday, perhaps the largest in the fair’s history.
“This will be the first Fair I’ve gone to, and it is solely to see him,” Washington resident Renee Reed told The Missourian in February. “I grew up listening to him and have always adored his music. My room used to be covered in his posters.”
Nelly has been traveling the country this summer playing a number of concerts at fairs, including most recently the California Mid-State Fair and the York State Fair in Pennsylvania. Later this month, he will head to Sedalia to perform at the Missouri State Fair.
According to Setlist.FM, a fan-sourced resource for compiling past setlists, Nelly has been performing some familiar favorites, including Grammy-winning track “Hot in Herre” and “Just a Dream,” as well as songs from his latest album, which featured collaborations with country artists including Florida Georgia Line and Darius Rucker.
Blending country and hip-hop has been a hallmark of Nelly’s career since the early days. In 2004, he collaborated with Tim McGraw on the track “Over and Over.” Nelly spoke on his country influences and how he sees them in a 2015 interview with radio personality BigBoy.
“I know I can’t do a country album, just kind of like a country artist saying ‘Oh, I’m gonna do a rap album.’ You can’t just wake up like that tomorrow,” Nelly said. “But … I try to do music that crosses all formats. Whatever I’m doing, I’m trying to innovate.”
Still, “Heartlands” debuted in 2021 at number 7 on Billboard’s country music charts, a new experience for the St. Louis native. Its sound bears a much closer resemblance to the pop-country of album collaborator Tyler Hubbard than Nelly’s own earlier discography.
This makes Nelly a fitting artist to join the Fair lineup; country artists Gabby Barrett and Big and Rich will perform this week as well. Nelly is only the second hip-hop artist to do so, after last year’s performance by Flo Rida.
But as the undisputed biggest hip-hop act ever to come out of Missouri and the St. Louis area, Nelly evokes a sense of local pride that few other artists could muster, as Franklin County residents are showing. Dallas Wood of Gerald told The Missourian, “I cannot wait for him to come to WashMO,” and expects a “big turnout” for Nelly.
“I’ve been listening to Nelly’s music for as long as I can remember,” added Matt Brown of Hermann. “It is cool to see someone from our home state accomplish what he has.”
