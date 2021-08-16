Chad Scott recalls the moment nearly 30 years ago when he sat down to watch the nightly news and weather with his dad. He was just 5 years old then, but he still remembers watching Fox 2 St. Louis meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman deliver that day’s forecasts.
“I had no clue at that time what weather was, but from that day on I watched the weather every day with my dad, and I knew that was what I wanted to do when I grew up,” Scott said.
The Villa Ridge man stayed interested in weather even while pursuing business degrees and starting a career as a data analyst, and he ultimately found a community online of fellow “weather geeks.” Although he said he never intended for it to be more than just a private hobby, these days it has ballooned into him being known by many around the area as some variation of the “The Hyperlocal Extreme Weather Guy” — a go-to source for severe weather updates and event-specific forecasts. He also was named the official weather forecaster of the Washington Town & Country Fair.
“I’m still mind-blown how popular it became in so little time,” Scott said. “My goal has always been to educate people on weather. I don’t pride myself in being an expert on anything, but I try to show people all the different kinds of models and solutions ... and that’s become really popular with the community.”
When Scott started posting his weather predictions online over a decade ago, Facebook hadn’t yet become popular, and weather enthusiasts congregated online in blogs and online chat rooms. Some of the blog posters, Scott included, started sharing their forecasts on their personal Facebook pages as a challenge to see whose were the most accurate.
Soon after, Scott said he started getting friend requests from people who had heard about his weather predictions and wanted to add the tips to their news feeds.
“I had so much volume that Facebook sent me warnings that I must be a public figure or a business and saying I would have my account shut down,” he said.
In May 2019, one of the first posts of Scott’s new Hyperlocal Extreme Weather page was a screenshot of Facebook’s final warning that he create a new public page. The new page he created has since grown to over 8,200 likes and over 9,200 followers.
Scott said many people who seek out the page already are interested in weather, but his forecasts, particularly those about severe weather and snowfall, also attract many people who live in rural areas and can’t otherwise get predictions for their exact locations.
“There are about 15 different school administrators who have my number to get forecasts,” he said. “A high point of the page is being able to give on-demand reports for everyone’s safety as quickly as possible.”
The page’s main function is to collect news and forecasts for severe weather events impacting a roughly 30,000-square-mile area of Missouri, stretching from Macon south to Cape Girardeau and east to Franklin County. Scott said he personally follows the big weather events that most interest him, often chasing storms and tornadoes across the state and updating the site in real time. Events that he doesn’t forecast himself are added to the page by about 50 certified spotters who live around the state and volunteer to help keep the page up to date.
Any followers of the page also are welcome to upload their own photos and information about an ongoing event.
“I get information from people in these communities when it’s snowing or raining or storming, so then I can better plan the forecasts locally,” he said. “When there’s snowfall or icy conditions on the road, people are sending me pictures.”
The information is free to access, and the page has about a dozen local sponsors. He also is employed by about 10 area businesses, including landscaping companies, snowplows and excavators, to provide forecasts for their exact area each day.
In addition to Scott, Hyperlocal Extreme Weather employs a video editor, Bibhash Chaudhuri, and a page editor, Sara Henderson, who also have experience tracking weather and chasing storms.
The page has grown sporadically in the two years since it started, with a few severe weather events — such as the Augusta tornado in 2019 or the recent weather storms in February — bringing in a couple thousand new followers at once. With each, as with all events he forecasts, Scott said an important part of his role is considering all the different models, which computers make by collecting data, and picking the most likely model rather than the most exciting.
“As a forecaster, you can look at all kinds of different models. I use about 10, and within those 10, there are hundreds of thousands of pieces of data to look at. You can’t look at them all, so I throw out the extremes,” he said. “Some media do the converse because they want to bring up numbers. There’s always going to be a model out there that shows 10 or 15 inches of snow. I post strictly what’s most probable because it’s my goal to not dramatize the weather. Credibility means a lot in weather forecasting.”
According to Jon Ballmann, that credibility is what led organizers of the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair to ask Hyperlocal Extreme Weather to provide forecasts for the week of the fair.
“He’s technically an amateur, but he’s proven himself. I’ve been following him now for two and a half to three years, and he’s been spot on,” said Ballmann, who was this year’s fair board chairman and also uses Hyperlocal Extreme Weather forecasts at his excavation company, Ballmann Earthworks. “We’re not paying him anything; he’s just doing it for the good of the community. We’re lucky to have him here in Washington.”
Scott’s first fair test came Saturday morning, when he predicted a rainstorm the same morning the fair was scheduled to host a 5K, 10K and kids 200-yard run. The races were set to kick off at 7 a.m., and fair organizers asked Scott to predict whether it would give participants enough time to finish before a predicted rainstorm.
“They’re asking me if we can squeeze (the event) in, and I said yes, I see the storm starting between 9 and 10 a.m. It started at exactly 9:21 a.m.,” Scott said. “That’s because of the accuracy and precision I strive for. I put so much effort into my forecasts. Usually every forecast takes me four to five hours.”
Scott stressed that part of having good credibility is admitting when you mess up. His preferred method is posting a map of the event to the Hyperlocal Extreme Weather page with the word “Busted” written across it as big as possible.
“I am one who favors education and learning about weather,” he said. “That means learning lessons. I’m not trying to compete with anybody. Giving an honest forecast is really what it amounts to.”
Forecasting the fair
As the official weather forecaster of the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair, Scott said he was “bummed” when his models began showing a heavy rainstorm due to arrive either Saturday night or Sunday.
“We knew how sad that was to have to forecast, but it was one of those things. It was going to happen,” he said.
When the rains came Sunday afternoon, it capped off the nine-day period that Scott called the highest accuracy event in the history of the Hyperlocal Extreme Weather page.
He determines the accuracy by grading his forecasts against the weather that occurred on a standard deviation of plus or minus 3 degrees of variance, one of the smallest windows of error used in the St. Louis region, he said. In the end, none of his forecasts came close to the 3 degree variance allowed, and the forecasts had a 100 percent accuracy. His previous page record, he said, was 97 or 98 percent.