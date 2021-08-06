Months of hard work paid off for local hog raisers Thursday during the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair Swine Show.
“You can tell the kids worked really hard at home,” said Judge Jenna Siegel. “They’ve all been really receptive to feedback, and I can tell they’ve all been having a good time.”
Siegel has been showing livestock since she was three years old, and now she’s 21 and judging livestock.
“I try really hard to make it a good learning experience for all the kids because really the only way to get better is to get feedback and to ask questions,” she said.
The Ohio native travels the country judging livestock shows. After judging shows in five different states, she said what makes the show in Washington special is the community support.
“We like to talk about how it’s about the kids, and I think the community support here is huge,” she said. “There’s lots of people here watching the kids and supporting the kids. I think that’s really awesome.”
Bleachers besides the pig pen were full with spectators and family members.
Hannah Bryson, who goes by her middle name Grace, nabbed the grand prize, and her sister Evelyn Bryson took second place, making her the reserve champion.
“It’s really cool,” Grace said. “I’m really excited.”
The recent Washington High School grad said that she won the grand prize her first year showing and again in her last year showing. Next up for her is a move to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where she plans to study animal science at Oklahoma State University.
Her sister Evelyn, an incoming freshman at Washington High School, won the runner up prize and also was “super excited.”
The sisters said raising the hogs over the past couple of months was hard work, and to be recognized for that effort was extremely rewarding.
Evelyn and Grace also won the intermediate and senior divisions of the showmanship competition, respectively. Matthew Loesing won the junior division.
“It’s not about winning or losing,” said Caleb Bryson, father to Grace and Evelyn. “It’s about the work that these girls put in down at the barn every day. The lessons are learned down in the barn.”
This year’s show featured 20 classes, each with a class winner, a grand champion and a reserve champion.
• Class 1 winner: Alexandra Fortner
• Class 2 winner: McKarra Graham
• Class 3 winner: Jack Gerdiman
• Class 4 winner: Carter Baynes
• Class 5 winner: Evelyn Bryson
• Class 6 winner: Nicholas Borcherding
• Class 7 winner: Addison Pehle
• Class 8 winner: Cole Rettke
• Class 9 winner: Luke Diener
• Class 10 winner: Carter Schatz
• Class 11 winner: Amelia Heimos
• Class 12 winner: Keira King
• Class 13 winner: Matthew Loesing
• Class 14 winner: Hannah Grace Bryson
• Class 15 winner: Maralee Gildehaus
• Class 16 winner: Tatum Scheer
• Class 17 winner: Lydia Payne
• Class 18 winner: Mya Rode
• Class 19 winner: Tenley Scheer
• Class 20 winner: Troy Simons
• Showmanship winner junior division: Matthew Loesing
• Showmanship winner intermediate division: Evelyn Bryson
• Showmanship winner senior division: Hannah Bryson
• Reserve Champion: Evelyn Bryson
• Grand Champion: Hannah Bryson