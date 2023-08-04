In Thursday’s Washington Town & Country Fair’s Market Hog competition, Evie Bryson took home her third Grand Championship title in four years, with wins in 2020, 2022 and 2023, only interrupted by a grand reserve placement in 2021. But during her off-year, it was Bryson’s sister Grace who won the top prize, keeping the purple banner in the family — the institution which Evie credits with her unbelievable run.
“I couldn’t do it without my family. They’re like the backbone of everything,” she said. Her winning hog weighed 284 pounds.
Bryson, 16, a member of the Washington FFA, said she started showing hogs around age 8, and that it has always been a way to spend quality time with her loved ones. Raising animals runs in the family’s blood. They have shown hogs at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, as well as the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado.
“My sister is away at college right now, so whenever she comes home I love spending time with her in the barn,” Bryson said.
This year’s Reserve Grand Champion hog was exhibited by Dylan See, 16, of New Haven 4-H Club, who took home weight class wins in 2019 and 2018, and showed the open market reserve champion in 2017.
This year’s competition featured 234 hogs in 22 market classes, a number which has been steadily on the climb in recent history. Last year’s competition featured 20 classes; in 2020, that number was 17; 2018 featured 16 and 2017 featured only 14.
As the number of hogs in the contest grows, so too does the competition, according to judge Gary Reichel, of California, Missouri. He said that this year featured a “good quality set of hogs all the way through, really deep sets” across all classes.
Reichel is an agricultural vocational teacher at California R-1 High School, a department recognized last month for its outstanding program by the Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association. He was accompanied by nephew Chase Schlup, who has traveled with Reichel on several of his judging trips but had never participated as a judge until Thursday.
Reichel said that he and Schlup had certain priorities when deciding on the best hogs, looking for “sound-structured ones that have got a lot of muscle” and shapeliness in areas like their blades and loins.
But their number one priority when it comes to judging, he said, is giving encouraging and constructive feedback to young people interested in agriculture.
“This is one of the funnest things I do all summer,” he said.
If previous years are any indication, Bryson’s winning hog is sure to make a big splash at Saturday’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction. And what’s her secret to the long string of winning hogs?
“Little bit of elbow grease, a lot of hard work, [and] donuts,” she said.
The class winners in each weight division are as follows:
Class 1: Mason Pehle, New Haven 4-H
Class 2: Colton Koch, New Haven 4-H
Class 3: Carter Baynes, New Haven 4-H
Class 4: Matthew Yoder, Go Hog Wild 4-H
Class 5: Dylan See, New Haven 4-H
Class 6: Hadley Baynes, New Haven 4-H
Class 7: Camden Dewert, Washington FFA
Class 8: Abby Theiss, 4Ever Clever
Class 9: Addison Pehle, New Haven 4-H
Class 10: Alexandra Fortner, New Haven 4-H
Class 11: Evie Bryson, Washington FFA
Class 12: Abbey Yoder, Go Hog Wild 4-H
Class 13: Hunter Roetheli, Krakow Go-Getters
Class 14: Landon Baynes, New Haven 4-H
Class 15: Mason Sturm, Jeffriesburg 4-H
Class 16: Tenley Scheer, New Haven 4-H
Class 17: Maralee Gildehaus, Krakow Go-Getters
Class 18: Bradley Yoder, Go Hog Wild
Class 19: Isabelle Enke, St. Clair FFA
Class 20: Henry Spaunhorst, Camelton Livestock
Class 21: Kenedi Meyer, Camelton Livestock
Class 22: Matty Homer, Jeffriesburg 4-H
