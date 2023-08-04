080323 hog grand champ.jpg
Evie Bryson, a member of the Washington FFA, third from left, exhibits the Grand Champion in the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Market Hog Show Thursday. Bryson is pictured with the Fair Queen court and show judges.  

 Missourian Photo/Christopher Parker

In Thursday’s Washington Town & Country Fair’s Market Hog competition, Evie Bryson took home her third Grand Championship title in four years, with wins in 2020, 2022 and 2023, only interrupted by a grand reserve placement in 2021. But during her off-year, it was Bryson’s sister Grace who won the top prize, keeping the purple banner in the family — the institution which Evie credits with her unbelievable run.

“I couldn’t do it without my family. They’re like the backbone of everything,” she said. Her winning hog weighed 284 pounds.

