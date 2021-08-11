Entering the ring on Wednesday for the market lamb show, Connor Briggs didn’t think he would be walking out of the livestock arena clutching the grand champion plaque. Yet that is exactly where the Jeffriesburg 4-H Club member found himself following a decision by judge Mike Carey, who works for MFA in Gerald.
“It was surprising. I didn’t think it was going to happen at all — I was just really nervous because of all the other good sheep,” said Briggs, who has been showing sheep for six years.
Carey, an avid sheep showman in his youth and early adulthood, described the depth of this year’s class of market lambs as one of the best classes in his memory.
“I can remember leaving here at 3 a.m. when we had 30 lambs in each class. Those years — even with the quantity of sheep then — don’t even begin to compare to the quality of the sheep today,” Carey said prior to making his decision.
This year there were 16 entries spread across three classes in the market lamb show, one of the first livestock shows held at the 2021 Town & Country Fair.
The first show, the breeding sheep show, was held earlier in the day on Wednesday. During that show, Abigail Gilbert, of the Country Kids 4-H Club, swept the top honors, winning both the supreme champion ram and supreme champion ewe.
Briggs put in the work to win the top prize in the market lamb show. He recounted how he would take his sheep on a half-mile walk every day hoping to help build and develop the lamb’s muscles. He said he also closely monitored the sheep’s health as he raised it since its birth in January.
“One of my favorite things is being able to see it grow, coming up from something small to be really big,” Briggs said.
Watching his sheep grow was something that this year’s reserve grand champion winner Wyatt Davis, a member of the Country Kids 4-H Club of Beaufort, also enjoys.
“I’ve raised this lamb myself. It is from out of my ram and ewe, so I was pretty excited,” Davis said. “(To get reserve grand) looks like I’m doing something right.”
Davis, who received grand champion market lamb in the 2019 show, said he has been showing market lambs for eight years after being introduced to the animal by some friends.
“It looked cool to me, so I asked my parents if I could join and try it out. It has just went from there,” said Davis, who has grown up on a farm and spent a considerable amount of time around other animals, including cattle and horses, but had never been around sheep.
“Sheep was new. It was exciting. Sheep were just cool to me,” Davis said. He said his finish at the 2021 Town & Country Fair has not diminished his love for the breed but only motivated him to come back next year and to try again.
Briggs and Davis said they hope to see the number of sheep exhibitors grow in the coming years.
“That’d be fantastic,” Davis said. “This year it kind of died off a little, which is disappointing as a competitor, but maybe there are kids out there who are just starting to really get into it and learning what this industry is all about. I feel like having a bigger sheep show would make this a lot more fun, plus it is always a good thing to see more kids getting involved in agriculture.”
And for those potential first-time participants, Briggs offered this advice: “Don’t give up. Just keep on practicing, and you will eventually catch on.”