This year’s Washington Town & Country Fair-goers once again will welcome “America’s Technicolor cowboys,” Big & Rich, to the Fair’s Main Stage.

The singer-songwriter duo will perform on the Pepsi Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, bringing their sometimes unconventional and fun-loving brand of country music back to the Fair for the second time. William Alphin, known as “Big Kenny” and John Rich formed Big & Rich in 1998 and released their debut album “Horse of a Different Color” in 2004. The album contained singles such as “Holy Water,” “Wild West,” “Big Time” and “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” which hit number 11 on Top 40 country music singles.

