This year’s Washington Town & Country Fair-goers once again will welcome “America’s Technicolor cowboys,” Big & Rich, to the Fair’s Main Stage.
The singer-songwriter duo will perform on the Pepsi Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, bringing their sometimes unconventional and fun-loving brand of country music back to the Fair for the second time. William Alphin, known as “Big Kenny” and John Rich formed Big & Rich in 1998 and released their debut album “Horse of a Different Color” in 2004. The album contained singles such as “Holy Water,” “Wild West,” “Big Time” and “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” which hit number 11 on Top 40 country music singles.
“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” has sold more than two million copies since its release, and their debut album was noted as “wilder and stranger than most contemporary country albums of 2004” by music critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine of Allmusic, an online music database.
The band’s second album, “Comin’ To Your City,” was released in 2005. The single “Comin’ to Your City” was used in ESPN’s program, College GameDay, and the song peaked at number 21 on Top 40 country music singles.
“We’re really excited to have them back,” Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Amanda Griesheimer said. “They were really good the last time they were here and we think that they will be even better now.”
In 2006, the band played a benefit concert, which raised funds to construct the 173d Airborne Memorial in Atlanta, Georgia. During the concert, Big & Rich were awarded the status of Honorary Members of the 503d Regiment of the 173d Airborne Brigade. The concert was the subject of a documentary, “8th of November,” on cable network Great American Country in November 2006.
Over the years, Big & Rich’s music has garnered much praise and have been nominated for three Grammys, including being twice nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance and Best Music Video. The band has been nominated for a dozen Academy of Country Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards, Country Music Television Awards and Billboard Music Awards, including the band’s 2004 win as Group of the Year.
Even though the musicians took a hiatus from their band in 2008, they reunited in 2011 to record the song “Fake I.D.” for the soundtrack to the movie Footloose. Shortly after, in 2012, Big & Rich released “Hillbilly Jedi.”
The duo has released eight albums total including “Greatest Hits,” with many of their songs hitting the Top 40 charts. On their album “Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace” released in 2007, the song “Lost In This Moment” reached number one on the charts.
Their latest album “Did It For the Party” was released in September 2017, one month after their debut performance at Washington Town & Country Fair.
The band is coming to the Washington Town & Country Fair amid a nationwide tour that includes concerts in Miami, Florida; Buffalo, New York; and Port Charlotte, Florida.
Generation Radio, a four member band that includes former Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus, former Chicago vocalist and bass guitarist Jason Scheff, former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone and studio musician Tom Yankton, will be the opening act for Big & Rich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.