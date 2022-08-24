Brooke Vedder at Washington Town & Country Fair Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction
Among the successful bidders at Saturday’s livestock auction was RE/MAX TODAY, whose agents were the high bidders on Brooke Vedder’s prize-winning dairy cow. Vedder’s cow won best udder in the dairy cattle competition held earlier in the Fair. Pictured with Vedder and her dairy cow are, from left: Elisha Hoerstkamp, Steve Luecker and Natalie Hoerstkamp. The dairy cows were not sold at the auction. Successful bidders received gift certificates for milk products at Schnucks. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Buyers in the dairy portion of this year’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction at the Washington Town & Country Fair spent more than $12,600, according to Fair records. 

This year’s auction, which featured 293 animals and items for purchase, raised more than $738,000, including $12,600 for seven participants in the dairy auction. While no records were set this year, Fair officials said they were pleased to see bidders continue to support young dairy farmers. 