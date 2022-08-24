Buyers in the dairy portion of this year’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction at the Washington Town & Country Fair spent more than $12,600, according to Fair records.
This year’s auction, which featured 293 animals and items for purchase, raised more than $738,000, including $12,600 for seven participants in the dairy auction. While no records were set this year, Fair officials said they were pleased to see bidders continue to support young dairy farmers.
The record for most money raised during the dairy portion of the auction was set in 2021, when bidders spent $21,750 on nine dairy cattle. Past auction totals for market dairy were: $12,350 (2020); $12,500 (2019); $21,500 (2018); $8,100 (2017); $10,400 (2016); $10,400 (2015); and $12,300 (2014).
This year, the auction featured seven dairy cows, which is the fewest entries in the dairy auction since 2017 when seven dairy exhibitors also participated in the auction.
The dairy cows were not sold at the auction. Instead, successful bidders received a commemorative milk jug and gift certificates for milk products at Schnucks.
Elisha Hoerstkamp, a broker with RE/MAX Today, along with Natalie Hoerstkamp and Steve Luecker were the successful bidders for Brooke Vedder’s Grand Champion Dairy Cow. Vedder is a member of New Haven 4-H Club and resident of New Haven. Her cow, which sold for $2,100, also received Best Udders honors.
The Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Cow, exhibited by Maria Vedder, was purchased by Strubberg Accounting, Union, for $2,000. Vedder is also a member of New Haven 4-H Club and a resident of New Haven.
The dairy cow exhibited by Isabelle Scheer, a member of Boone Country 4-H Club and a resident of Lake St. Louis, was purchased by Kessler Farms of Augusta for $1,750, while the dairy cow brought to the Fair by Zachary Scheer, also of Boone Country 4-H Club and a resident of Lake St. Louis, was purchased by Riegel Dairy for $1,500.
The dairy cow shown at the Fair by Brady Vedder, New Haven 4-H Club and a resident of New Haven, was purchased by Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of New Haven for $2,250.
Strubberg Accounting, Union, purchased Blake Vedder’s dairy cow for $1,500. Vedder is a member of New Haven 4-H Club and a resident of New Haven.
Huellinghoff Brothers Trucking Inc., purchased Blaine Segelhorst’s dairy cow for $1,500. Segelhorst, a resident of Owensville, is a member of Drake 4-H Club.