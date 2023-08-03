As of noon today, the Barrel Racing event for Thursday, has been cancelled, but other activities will still take place.
As of 8:27 a.m., the Washington Town & Country Fair personnel have closed the grass parking lots at and around the fairgrounds. Fairgoers are to park in the Washington West and St. Francis Borgia High School parking lots. The shuttles will be running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.