Country music singer Adam Doleac will be headlining the Sunday evening concert at the 2021 Town & Country Fair in Washington, fair officials announced on Thursday.
The fair did not announce who else would be performing at the multi-day fair. The remainder of the fair talent is expected to be announced at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s banquet on April 10.
Fair Board President Jon Ballmann said earlier this year that the fair’s headliners are a blend of country and traditional rock acts.
Listeners of Sirius XM radio’s The Highway will likely recognize the name of Adam Doleac.
Doleac, who broke out into the music scene in 2015, comes to Washington admist a meteroic rise that has led him from being a collegiate baseball star who played in the 2009 College World Series to being recognized by The Highway as “new great talent” to the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.
Doleac rose to stardom with hits including “Whiskey is Fine,” “The Puzzle of Us” and “Famous,” which spent two weeks as the number one song in the country on The Highway. The song also performed well on Billboard Magazine’s Top 100, spending six weeks on the charts and peaking at No. 42.
In 2018, online music streaming platform, Pandora, labeled Doleac as an “artist to watch,” and Rolling Stone magazine included him in its list of “New Country Artist You Need To Know.”
Doleac is midway through a nationwide tour that includes a sold-out show in St. Louis and stops in Kansas City, Omaha and other locations in California, Wisconsin and Arkansas.
With his scheduled performance on Aug. 8, Doleac joins a long line of musicians who have performed at the the Town & Country Fair.
Among the musicians who have performed at the Town & Country Fair in the past are Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, the Bellamy Brothers, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Charlie Daniels Band, Conway Twitty, Sawyer Brown, Waylon Jennings, Ronnie Milsap, Marty Stuart, Confederate Railroad, Survivor, Foreigner, Clint Black, Jo Dee Messina, Tracy Byrd, Brad Paisley, John Michael Montgomery, Hootie and The Blowfish, Little Big Town and others.
Tickets to the Town & Country Fair are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce or online at www.washmofair.com/tickets.