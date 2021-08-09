Rising country music artist Adam Doleac gained some new fans last weekend.
Near the end of his concert Sunday night, the last act to take the main stage of the Town & Country Fair this year, he invited everyone to meet him and take pictures. The crowd obliged, lining up for nearly an hour after Doleac crooned the final bars of his hit single “Whiskey’s Fine,” which became the singer’s first Recording Industry Association of America-certified gold song in May.
Doleac met with around 150-200 people who lined up, shaking hands, signing autographs and taking pictures.
“I always like to do that when I play somewhere for the first time,” Doleac said after the line had dissipated.
The fans appreciated it. Tonda Ruge had never heard of Doleac before the fair, but she lined up for more than forty minutes to meet him. She said she plans to follow him on social media and purchase some music as soon as she gets a chance.
“I loved his energy. It was awesome,” she said.
Wearing a pink button up, ripped black jeans and white sneakers, Doleac winked, waved and pointed to the crowd. The 33-year-old played a full set, jumping up onto amplifiers and at one point climbing the stage’s lighting truss.
Doleac was full of energy, bringing life to a night that was muted because of storms that had rolled through the area earlier in the day.
“There are probably some people not here because of the rain,” he said, chuckling. “Understandably, it’s Sunday; it rained. I might’ve stayed home too. Netflix sounds pretty good! I learned a long time (ago) that you play the same show for 10,000 or 1,000.”
Never was the energy higher than when Doleac merged his ballad “Famous” with the 2009 alternative rock jam “Absolutely” by Nine Days. Both songs have the lyric “when she smiles,” and Doleac married the unlikely couple into a real headbanger.
In addition to some of his more popular songs like “Puzzle of Us” and “Key to the City,” which he penned for the 2021 College World Series, Doleac also sang songs that will be featured on his upcoming album, scheduled to be released next year.
One that he hopes will be the next radio favorite is “Drinkin’ It Wrong,” a pop country ode to having a good time.
“If you have a beer in the crowd at a country concert, and you’re not having a good time, your’re drinking it wrong!” he yelled before launching into the upbeat party song.
The crowd cheered along, catching on quickly to the lyrics and beat. A fun guitar solo rounded out the singer’s hopeful hit, and it was clear Doleac felt the audience’s appreciation.
“We don’t have anyone drinking it wrong tonight, do we?” he observed over the last notes.
Doleac has a few more shows to play in his summer tour before he joins up with the Zac Brown Band tour to open in what he hopes will be sold-out arenas.