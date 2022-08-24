Earlier this month, 62 blue-ribbon-winning livestock animals were donated to community organizations and other groups by 31 donors who purchased the animals at the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction on Saturday.
The buyers who donated their auction livestock, and the recipients, as reported by the Town & Country Fair Board are: hth companies and Sieve Contractors purchased eight market hogs and five market steers at the auction, with the meat from the animals being donated to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Backes & Toelke Agri-Products, of New Haven, and Peoples Savings Bank jointly purchased three market hogs. Meat from these animals will be donated to the New Haven Care Center.
Peoples Savings Bank also partnered with RE/MAX Today — Elisha Hoerstkamp of Washington to purchase two additional hogs, with the meat being donated to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund.
The Missourian Media Group purchased five market hogs and one market steer at the auction. The meat from the animals is being donated to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund.
The Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund also purchased a steer and a hog at the auction, and those animals are being donated to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund for meat.
JCAM LLC of Union purchased three market hogs at the auction. Meat from one of those hogs is being donated to Loving Hearts Food Pantry, while the other two hogs are being donated for meat to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Al & Mary Jacob Farms, of Washington, purchased a hog and donated the cash proceeds to Go Hog Wild 4-H Club.
Ameren Missouri’s Labadie Power Center employees purchased two hogs. Meat from both hogs will be donated to the Franklin County FFA Foundation.
Beaufort Ag Supply purchased a hog and donated the meat to the Union High School FFA Chapter.
Members of the Carpenters Union Local 1839 purchased a hog at auction and donated the meat to the KC’s Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise, which raises funds and collects food for area food pantries.
Citizens Bank officials purchased a hog and donated the meat to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Deppe Farms, of Washington, purchased two hogs and will be donating the meat to the Franklin County FFA Foundation.
Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Washington and Four Rivers, purchased one hog and one steer. Meat from both animals will be donated to St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.
Dr. Christy Bleckman and Jason Kessler purchased two hogs that were donated for meat to the St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.
First State Community Bank officials purchased three animals, including two hogs and one sheep. The case proceeds from the lamb and the meat from one of the hogs will be donated to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund, while the meat from second hog will be donated to St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.
The bank also partnered with Imo’s Pizza of Washington to purchase a hog. Meat from the hog is going to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund. Imo’s also purchased a market hog on its own. Meat from this hog also is going to the scholarship fund.
G&H Tool and Mold, of Washington, purchased a hog at the auction and will be donating the meat to Borgia’s food pantry.
Heritage Community Bank representatives purchased a hog and will be donating the meat to the Franklin County Area United Way.
Officials with Homeyer Precision Manufacturing purchased one hog and one steer at the auction. The meat from both animals is being donated to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Marthasville.
Jim Brinker Recycling, of Washington, purchased two steers at the auction. Meat from both steers will be donated to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Representatives from the John Henry Foster Co., of St. Louis, purchased a market hog at the auction, of which the cash proceeds are being donated to the Pregnancy Assistance Center of Washington.
Kluba Machine, of Washington, bought one hog at the auction and will be donating the meat to St. John’s Gildehaus.
Kluba Machine also partnered with The Other Trashman to buy a hog, with the meat being donated to the Washington Lions Club.
Rehmeier Farms, of Augusta, purchased a market hog at the auction and is donating it to the Franklin County FFA Foundation.
Richard Kleinheider Construction, of Washington, purchased a market hog and the cash proceeds from that hog is being donated to St. Ann’s Church of Clover Bottom.
Riechers Tire & Auto, of Washington, purchased a hog and the cash proceeds from that hog will be donated to St. Francis Borgia’s Food Pantry.
Thermaltech, of Washington, purchased a steer and the meat is being donated to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Westermeyer Ag Service, of Washington, purchased a market hog and the meat is being donated to the Franklin County FFA Foundation. Westermeyer Excavation purchased a market hog and that hog is being donated to the Mizzou Scholarship Fund.