Earlier this month, 62 blue-ribbon-winning livestock animals were donated to community organizations and other groups by 31 donors who purchased the animals at the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction on Saturday. 

The buyers who donated their auction livestock, and the recipients, as reported by the Town & Country Fair Board are: hth companies and Sieve Contractors purchased eight market hogs and five market steers at the auction, with the meat from the animals being donated to the Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund. 