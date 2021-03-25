It has been 25 years since 38 Special last appeared on the Main Stage of the Washington Town & Country Fair, but lovers of the ‘80s rock band won’t have to wait much longer to see the band’s return to the fair.
Officials with the Town & Country Fair announced Thursday that the band, whose hits include “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Chain Lightin’,” “If I’d Been The One,” “Back Where You Belong” and “Second Chance,” will headline Thursday night’s performance. The band last performed here in 1996 with other headliners Confederate Railroad, Loverboy and Collin Raye.
“Hold On Loosely,” which was released in 1981 on the band’s Wild-Eyed Southern Boys album, peaked at No. 3 in the Billboard Magazine’s charts. The song’s music video etched itself into the history book by being the 13th music video to be played on the day MTV debuted in 1981. MTV was the world’s first 24-hour stereo music-video channel, according to the Associated Press.
The band followed that single’s success with the release “Caught Up In You” in 1982. The song debuted at No. 82 in the Billboard Hot 100, according to the magazine’s archives. The song spent 17 weeks on the charts, becoming one of the most popular songs of the summer before peaking at No 10.
The band’s biggest hit came in 1989 with the release of “Second Chance,” which debuted at No. 78 and spent 21 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. The song peaked at No. 6.
A prolific band, 38 Special has spent more than 20 million copies of their music during their more than three decades in the music industry.
According to the band’s website, 38 Special’s annual nationwide tours consist of more than 100 stops a year. The tour this year includes stops in Tampa, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; Castle Rock, Colorado; and Miami, Florida.
The band’s roster of musicians includes: founding member Don Barnes, lead vocalist and guitarist; Bobby Capps, keyboards and vocals; Garry Moffatt, drums and percussion; Barry Dunaway, bass guitar and back-up vocals; and Jerry Riggs, guitar and back-up vocals.
In addition to Barnes, the band was founded by Donnie Van Zant, Steve Brookins, Jeff Carlisi, Jack Grondin and Ken Lyons.
Thursday’s announcement provides fair-goers with the name of the second headlining act of the 2021 Town & Country Fair. The fair board announced last week that Adam Doleac, a rising contemporary country music singer, would be appearing at the fair. He will perform Sunday, Aug. 8.
Fair officials say they plan to reveal the rest of the fair's entertainment line-up at the chamber of commerce's annual banquet, which will be held April 10.