Listed here are the exhibitors and buyers of blue ribbon steers Saturday at the Washington Town & Country Fair livestock auction.
Listed in order are the exhibitors, addresses, buyers, weights, prices paid per pound and the total prices paid.
Kaitlynn Van De Wiele, St. Clair, Bank of Franklin County-Bob Dobsch, 1,245 pounds, $7.50, $9,337.50.
Hallie Giesike, Washington, SK Contractors, 1,240 pounds, $5.50, $6,820.
Owen Brandt, New Haven, Peoples Savings Bank-Backes & Toelke Agri Products, 1,250 pounds, $4, $2,500.
Travis Helling, Union, Leisa Hendricks Remax Today, 1,335 pounds, $3.25, $4,338.75.
Amy Gerlemann, Beaufort, Hillsboro Title Co., 1,345 pounds, $4, $5,380.
Celia Gildehaus, Washington, Modern Auto, 1,185 pounds, $4.25, $5,036.25.
Jacob Evrard, Union, Hillsboro Title Co., 1,325 pounds, $3.25, $4,306.25.
Blane Reed, Union, McDonalds-Washington, St. Clair and Union, 1,170 pounds, $3.50, $4,095.
Cole Fischer, Washington, Hoffmann C.R.E, 1,445 pounds, $6.75, $9,753.75.
Emma Liermann, Marthasville, Patricia Miller O’Donnell, 1,345 pounds, $3.50, $4,707.50.
Levi Lane, Lonedell, Farmers & Merchants Bank, 1,280 pounds, $4.25, $5,440.
Megan Hilkerbaumer, Union, Innovative Building Concepts, 1,275 pounds, $4, $5,100.
Sophia Helling, Union, Andy’s Produce Too, Jesse Mohesky, 1,280 pounds, $4.25, $5,440.
Cayden Mohrlock, Leslie, Sieve Contractors/hth Companies, 1,340 pounds, $3.25, $4,355.
Ann Dinger, Villa Ridge, U Team, 1,350 pounds, $3.25, $4,387.50.
Natalie Theiss, New Haven, Bank of Washington, 1,320 pounds, $3.75, $4,950.
Evan Haberberger, Villa Ridge, Alps Brand, 1,215 pounds, $5, $6,075.
Darcy Koch, Villa Ridge, Jim Brinker Recycling, 1,230 pounds, $3.50, $4,305.
Lillian Gildehaus, Washington, Innovative Machine & Tool Inc, 1,295 pounds, $4.25, $5,503.75.
Mark Brune, New Haven, Sieve Contractors, 1,180 pounds, $3.50, $4,130.
Luke Holdmeyer, Washington, Bank Of Washington, 1,390 pounds, $4, $5,560.
Lanie Reed, Union, Falling Timber Farm/Biglieni Farms, 1,120 pounds, $3.75, $4,200.
Adam Homeyer, New Haven, Peoples Savings Bank, 1,365 pounds, $4, $5,460.
Shawna Mohrlock, Leslie, Tiger Scholarship Fund, 1,340 pounds, $3.25, $4,355.
Adam Gerlemann, Beaufort, Jasper Builders, 1,165 pounds, $3.75, $4,368.75.
Anna Hilkerbaumer, Union, Oltmann Funeral Home, 1,250 pounds, $3.50, $4,375.
Matthew Wagner, Lonedell, KJ Unnerstall Construction Co., 1,195 pounds, $3.50, $4,182.50.
Jake Luecker, Washington, KBJ Properties, Junior & Diane Loepker, 1,100 pounds, $3.75, $4,125.
Lena Schengbier, Leslie, Town & Country Metals, 1,170 pounds, $4.25, $4,972.50.
Leah Haberberger, Villa Ridge, Alps Brand, 1,120 pounds, $5.25, $5,880.
Lane Roetheli, New Haven, G.H. Tool And Mold, 1,400 pounds, $5, $7,000.
Johnathan Brinkmann, Washington, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners-Ballmann Earthworks, 1,185 pounds, $4, $2,370.
Cady Koch, Villa Ridge, Bank of Washington, 1,255 pounds, $4, $5,020.
Nicholas Holdmeyer, Washington, Kleinheider, Jason Construction, 1,350 pounds, $3.75, $5,062.50.
Julia Wagner, Lonedell, Bill Miller Sr., 1,150 pounds, $3.75, $4,312.50.
Wyatt Meyer, New Haven, Bank of Washington, 1,425 pounds, $5, $7,125.
Ben Ridder, Marthasville, Riecher’s Tire & Auto, 1,365 pounds, $4.25, $5,801.25.
Hunter Miller, Leslie, WEG Transformers USA, 1,385 pounds, $3.50, $4,847.50.
Alex Bolzenius, Beaufort, Beth and Jason Grellner, 1,215 pounds, $3.75, $4,556.25.
Alexia Hinson, Union, Septic Services, 1,190 pounds, $3.50, $4,165.
Lucy Hellebusch, Marthasville, Heritage Community Bank-Marthasville, Union, Washi, 1,235 pounds, $4.25, $5,248.75.
Adam Bolzenius, Beaufort, Grus Foundations, 1,235 pounds, $4.75, $5,866.25.
Olivia Jacquin, Marthasville, Dolan Realtors-Oltmann Funeral Home, 1,315 pounds, $4.50, $2,958.75.
Madi Ridder, Marthasville, Homeyer Precision Manufacturing, 1,330 pounds, $5, $6,650.
Aiden Crooks, Villa Ridge, Sullivan Bank, 1,230 pounds, $6.50, $7,995.
Delilah Nobel, New Haven, Bank of Washington, 1,245 pounds, $5, $6,225.
Coraline Nobel, New Haven, Deppe Farms, 1,080 pounds, $5.25, $5,670.
Haley Hilkerbaumer, Union, Alferman Air-JML Investments, 1,250 pounds, $6, $3,750.
Lydia Reed, Union, Septic Services, 1,300 pounds, $5.75, $7,475.
Benjamin Roehrig, Washington, Dr. Christy Bleckman and Jason Kessler, 1,345 pounds, $5.75, $7,733.75.
Kylie Fischer, Washington, Hillsboro Title Co., 1,325 pounds, $6.25, $8,281.25.
Darren Armfield, New Haven, Washington Smiles, 1,385 pounds, $6.25, $8,656.25.
Trenton Tobben, Villa Ridge, Town & Country Metals, 1,235 pounds, $5.75, $7,101.25.