Listed here are the exhibitors and buyers of blue ribbon market hogs Saturday at the Washington Town & Country Fair livestock auction.
Listed in order are the exhibitors, addresses, buyers, weights, prices paid per pound and the total prices paid.
Hannah Bryson, Labadie, Larry Bryson, 287 pounds, $105, $30,135.
Evelyn Bryson, Labadie, Larry Bryson, 265 pounds, $206, $54,590.
Tenley Scheer, New Haven, Backes & Toelke Agri Products-Peoples Savings Bank, 295 pounds, $8.50, $1,253.75.
Cole Rettke, Beaufort, Innovative Building Concepts, 277 pounds, $5, $1,385.
Addison Struckhoff, Augusta, Tochtrop & Associates PC, 257 pounds, $7, $1,799.
Samuel Dunard, Union, KBJ Properties, Junior & Diane Loepker, 275 pounds, $7.50, $2,062.50.
Grant Schatz, Washington, D&H Trucking, 250 pounds, $7, $1,750.
Peter Bush, New Haven, Sieve Contractors , 279 pounds, $6.50, $1,813.50.
Payton Simons, Union, McDonalds-Washington, St. Clair and Union, 291 pounds, $9.50, $2,764.50.
Matthew Freitag, Washington, Hoffmann C.R.E, 289 pounds, $12, $3,468.
Jarod Sederwall, Washington, Imo’s Pizza, 274 pounds, $7, $1,918.
Nathaniel Hagedorn, Washington, McDonalds-Washington, St. Clair and Union, 295 pounds, $12, $3,540.
Matty Homer, Beaufort, Tiger Scholarship Fund, 293 pounds, $6, $1,758.
Eric Morgan, Washington, Sieve Contractors, 282 pounds, $5.50, $1,551.
Carter Baynes, Berger, Northern Star Homes, 262 pounds, $9, $2,358.
Alexandra Fortner, New Haven, Blues Hog-Peoples Savings Bank, 252 pounds, $10, $1,260.
Blake Deppe, Washington, Bank of Franklin County-Bob Dobsch, 277 pounds, $7.50, $2,077.50.
Benjamin Quaethem, Labadie, Washington Smiles, 290 pounds, $6, $1,740.
Todd Bobo, Villa Ridge, Riecher’s Tire & Auto, 279 pounds, $6.50, $1,813.50.
Jack Gerdiman, Augusta, Rehmeier Farm, 260 pounds, $6.50, $1,690.
Lydia Bush, New Haven, Dr. Jackie Miller/Walde Miller Orthodontics, 292 pounds, $7, $2,044.
Nicholas Borcherding, New Haven, Citizens Bank of New Haven/pacific/ Gerald/Washing, 272 pounds, $7.50, $2,040.
Oryan Ray, New Haven, JCAM, 300 pounds, $5.50, $1,650.
Faith Sorensen, Beaufort, Huellinghoff Brothers, 280 pounds, $6.50, $1,820.
Emma Roberts, Beaufort, Edward Jones-Tricia Seely, 286 pounds, $7, $2,002.
Collin Parks, Marthasville, Service Central Glass & Door, 276 pounds, $6.50, $1,794.
Aubrey Mallinckrodt, Augusta, Bavarian Smokehaus, 262 pounds, $7.50, $1,965.
Carter Schatz, Washington, D & H Trucking, 280 pounds, $10, $2,800.
Wyatt Bobo, Villa Ridge, Bank of Washington, 287 pounds, $7.50, $2,152.50.
Julia Borcherding, New Haven, KV Seed, 289 pounds, $6.50, $1,878.50.
Alexa Piontek, Washington, Citizens Bank of New Haven/Pacific/Gerald/Washington, 263 pounds, $8.50, $2,235.50.
Samantha Kleekamp, Union, TLH Trucking, 296 pounds, $6, $1,776.
Carter Grus, Beaufort, Wayde’s Equipment of Union, 277 pounds, $7.50, $2,077.50.
Corbin Sadler, New Haven, Top Gun Storage Solutions, 259 pounds, $7, $906.50.
Corbin Sadler, New Haven, ICS Construction, 259 pounds, $7, $906.50.
Lucas Brautigam, Washington, Thermaltech, 288 pounds, $6, $1,728.
Anna Dare, Leslie, TriCo American Air Freight, 252 pounds, $8.50, $2,142.
Tyler Steele, Union, E & E Hydraulics, 257 pounds, $6.50, $1,670.50.
Paige Robinson, Washington, Citizens Bank of New Haven/Pacific/ Gerald/Washington, 279 pounds, $7.50, $2,092.50.
Lane Barron, Augusta, Roger & Robbie Steinmann Grain Farms, 283 pounds, $7.50, $2,122.50.
Oscar Otten, New Haven, Pepsi Cola Bottling, 250 pounds, $7.50, $1,875.
Olivia Reed, Washington, Tom Straatmann Construction & Repair, 290 pounds, $7.50, $2,175.
Chase Homer, Beaufort, Dale and Cheryl Spratt, 267 pounds, $7, $1,869.
Katrina Kleinheider, Washington, Dr. Christy Bleckman and Jason Kessler, 255 pounds, $8, $2,040.
Kylie Kuenzel, Washington, Dr. David Chalk, 250 pounds, $7, $1,750.
Landon Baynes, Berger, Backes & Toelke Agri Products-Peoples Savings Bank, 262 pounds, $11, $1,441.
Maddie Kluesner, Washington, Homeyer Precision Manufacturing, 253 pounds, $7.50, $1,897.50.
Lane Kluesner, Marthasville, Peers & Concord Hill Friends of Glastetter Family, 251 pounds, $7.50, $1,882.50.
Samuel Busch, Washington, Unnerstall Contracting Co, 284 pounds, $10.50, $2,982.
Jacob Maniaci, Washington, Sugarfire Smokehouse, 280 pounds, $8, $2,240.
David Otten, New Haven, Blues Hog-Peoples Savings Bank-Marble Ridge Farms, 286 pounds, $7.50, $715.
Noelle Brueggenjohann, Marthasville, Hagies Nineteen, 260 pounds, $7.50, $1,950.
Hunter Rehmeier, Augusta, Sam Hellebusch, 293 pounds, $8, $2,344.
Hannah Mauchenheimer, Leslie, Airo Net, 270 pounds, $6.50, $1,755.
Blake Jasper, Washington, Riecher’s Tire & Auto, 265 pounds, $8.50, $2,252.50.
Clara Nowak, Marthasville, Ballmann Earthworks-Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners, 300 pounds, $10, $1,500.
Luke Mauchenheimer, Leslie, Jim’s Woodworking & Home Repair-Tobben Farms, 291 pounds, $6.50, $945.75.
Kylie Alfermann, Washington, Richard Kleinheider Construction, 261 pounds, $6.50, $1,696.50.
Ryleigh Rehmeier, Augusta, Riecher’s Tire & Auto, 275 pounds, $9, $2,475.
Brian Brinker, Washington, Bill Miller Sr., 278 pounds, $7.50, $2,085.
Attlee Hinson, Union, Kluba Machine, 279 pounds, $6.50, $1,813.50.
Alexa Bell, Washington, D&S Homeyer Leasing, 277 pounds, $12, $3,324.
Matthew Loesing, Labadie, Bryson Counseling, 285 pounds, $8, $2,280.
Matthew Maniaci, Washington, Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 282 pounds, $8, $2,256.
Lydia Otten, New Haven, Boeuf & Berger Mutual Insurance, 292 pounds, $8, $2,336.
Oliver Bruckerhoff, Washington, Hanenkamp Electric, 287 pounds, $6, $1,722.
Hunter Steele, Union, JCAM, 264 pounds, $6.50, $1,716.
Nolan Kimminau, New Haven, Alferman Air-JML Investments, 288 pounds, $6.50, $936.
Jared Kopmann, Marthasville, MFA Coop No. 2-Washington, New Haven & Marthasvill, 285 pounds, $6.50, $1,852.50.
Mya Rode, New Haven, ICS Construction-Top Gun Storage Solutions, 293 pounds, $6.50, $952.25.
Carley Kopmann, Marthasville, Liermann Farms, 287 pounds, $7, $2,009.
Andrew Steffens, Washington, Bank Of Washington, 295 pounds, $9, $2,655.
Andrew Hecktor, Marthasville, Couch Farms-Concept Agritech/Gleeson Ag Services, 288 pounds, $8, $1,152.
Seth Roewe, Washington, G.H. Tool And Mold, 259 pounds, $9, $2,331.
Maralee Gildehaus, Leslie, Lindsay Window-D&H Trucking, 288 pounds, $15, $2,160.
Colton Moritz, New Haven, Bill Miller Sr., 271 pounds, $8, $2,168.
Wyatt Rettke, Beaufort, Kluba Machine-The Other Trashman, 268 pounds, $8, $1,072.
Jessie Tovo, Washington, WEG Transformers USA, 258 pounds, $10, $2,580.
Troy Simons, Union, Edward Jones-Tricia Seely, 300 pounds, $8, $2,400.
Hannah Borcherding, New Haven, Pepsi Cola Bottling, 257 pounds, $8.50, $2,184.50.
Blake Dewert, Union, Dolan Realtors, 298 pounds, $8, $2,384.
Cecelia Heimos, Labadie, Bryson Counseling, 260 pounds, $8, $2,080.
Edward Kessler, Augusta, Ballmann Earthworks, 294 pounds, $9.50, $2,793.
Alyssa Deppe, Washington, Citizens Bank of New Haven/Pacific/ Gerald/Washington, 291 pounds, $9, $2,619.
Claire Hellebusch, Marthasville, Mentz Foundations, 276 pounds, $11, $3,036.
Hailey Struckhoff, Augusta, Ballmann Earthworks, 277 pounds, $9.50, $2,631.50.
Kalyssa Eads, Leslie, Andrew Valleroy with Esse Health, 282 pounds, $8, $2,256.
Derick Gerding, Union, Gerstner Electric, 289 pounds, $7.50, $2,167.50.
Barrett Short, Washington, Mercy Clinic and Hospital, 286 pounds, $8, $2,288.
Kaleb Dobsch, Washington, Missouri Land Sales, 278 pounds, $6.50, $1,807.
Isabelle Enke, St. Clair, Hillsboro Title Co., 289 pounds, $7, $2,023.
Madison Diener, New Haven, John Henry Foster Co., 284 pounds, $9, $2,556.
Keira King, Washington, Sullivan Bank, 283 pounds, $10, $2,830.
Taylor Scheer, New Haven, Gradel Heating & Cooling/Don Kappelmann-Boland Energy, 281 pounds, $11, $1,545.50.
Addison Short, Washington, Midwest Veterinary Services-Dr. Spencer Thompson, 265 pounds, $7, $1,855.
Logan Sahm, New Haven, Bank of Washington, 260 pounds, $8.50, $2,210.
Wyatt Morgan, Washington, Modern Auto, 276 pounds, $7.50, $2,070.
Daniel Roewe, New Haven, Riecher’s Tire & Auto, 273 pounds, $7, $1,911.
Blake Schroeder, Washington, Sieve Contractors, 291 pounds, $6.50, $1,891.50.
Sophia Fitzgerald, Washington, WEG Transformers USA, 296 pounds, $8, $2,368.
Ben Loesing, Labadie, Bank Of Washington, 276 pounds, $8, $2,208.
Terrance Busch, Washington, Unnerstall Contracting Co., 300 pounds, $12, $3,600.
Elaina Kimminau, New Haven, Stine Seed-Straatmann Feed/Heisel Equipment, 263 pounds, $7, $920.50.
Tatum Scheer, New Haven, Backes & Toelke Agri Products-Peoples Savings Bank, 289 pounds, $13, $1,878.50.
Jordan Williams, Union, Thermaltech, 258 pounds, $7.50, $1,935.
Olivia Schwoeppe, Villa Ridge, CC Painting, 276 pounds, $8, $2,208.
Nathan Brueggenjohann, Marthasville, Unnerstall Contracting Co., 285 pounds, $11, $3,135.
Amelia Sahm, New Haven, Carpenters Local 1839, 256 pounds, $8, $2,048.
Lydia Payne, New Haven, Peoples Savings Bank-Backes & Toelke Agri Products, 291 pounds, $10, $1,455.
Walter Bobo, Villa Ridge, Tom Straatmann Construction & Repair, 281 pounds, $7, $1,967.
McLaine Graham, Washington, U Team, 300 pounds, $7.50, $2,250.
Annelise Obermark, Labadie, Dr. Jackie Miller/Walde Miller Orthodontics, 282 pounds, $8.50, $2,397.
Carter Kuenzel, Washington, Union Eye Associates, 267 pounds, $6.50, $1,735.50.
Aj Hallien, Washington, RE/MAX Today-Elisha Hoerstkamp, 299 pounds, $11, $3,289.
Benjamin Kessler, Augusta, Osage Ridge Insurance-Farmers Mutual Ins Of Warren County, 286 pounds, $8, $1,144.
Hunter Kleekamp, Union, Ck Cranes, 293 pounds, $7, $2,051.
Jacob Schroeder, Washington, Advanced Plumbing Systems, 288 pounds, $8, $2,304.
Hunter Bakameyer, Marthasville, Advanced Plumbing Systems, 264 pounds, $7, $1,848.
Lucas Seitter, New Haven, Backes & Toelke Agri Products, 265 pounds, $7.50, $1,987.50.
Isabel Kimminau, New Haven, Bleckman, Dr Christy, Mr. Jason Kessler, 275 pounds, $7, $1,925.
Ayden Pehle, Berger, RE/MAX Today-Elisha Hoerstkamp, 276 pounds, $7, $1,932.
Gabrielle Woll, Washington, Hillsboro Title Co., 283 pounds, $6.50, $1,839.50.
Brayden Dobsch, Washington, Jasper Builders, 281 pounds, $6.50, $1,826.50.
Louis Obermark, Labadie, Cochran Engineering, 273 pounds, $7, $1,911.
Quinton Nowak, Washington, Radio Comm Co., 282 pounds, $8, $2,256.
Austin Mueller, Washington, Ron Frankenberg-Shelter Insurance, 282 pounds, $9, $2,538.
Luke Diener, New Haven, John Henry Foster Co., 279 pounds, $7, $1,953.
Paetyn See, Washington, Walnut Haven, 285 pounds, $12, $3,420.
Brinley Seitter, New Haven, Sundrop Division of Pepsi Bottling, 282 pounds, $9, $2,538.
Jimmy Maniaci Iv, Washington, Hagies Nineteen, 285 pounds, $8, $2,280.
Camden Dewert, Union, KJ Unnerstall Construction Co.-Mentz Foundations-Heritage Community Bank-Marthasville, 277 pounds, $6.50, $1,800.50.
Camden Dewert, Union, Mentz Foundations, 277 pounds, $6.50, $0.01.
Camden Dewert, Union, Heritage Community Bank of Marthasville, Union, Washington, 277 pounds, $6.50, $0.01.
Henry Roetheli, Washington, Bank of Washington, 273 pounds, $10, $2,730.
Addison Schwoeppe, Villa Ridge, Oltmann Funeral Home, 270 pounds, $8, $2,160.
Mckarra Graham, Washington, Ameren Missouri, 257 pounds, $7.50, $1,927.50.
Matthew Otten, New Haven, Peoples Savings Bank-Blues Hog, 286 pounds, $8.50, $1,215.50.
Justin Gerling, New Haven, JCAM, 295 pounds, $7, $2,065.
Amelia Heimos, Labadie, Hillsboro Title Co., 282 pounds, $6.50, $1,833.
Caroline Heimos, Labadie, Baker, Corey & Stacy, 258 pounds, $7, $1,806.
Caleb Moritz, New Haven, Bank of Washington, 291 pounds, $7, $2,037.
Abby Loesing, Labadie, Bank of Washington, 276 pounds, $9, $2,484.
Ella Wessel, Augusta, Bank of Washington, 299 pounds, $9, $2,691.
Arlie Wessel, Augusta, Backhaus Brothers Farm/ZK Trucking, 284 pounds, $10, $2,840.
Kaleb Kimminau, New Haven, WEG Transformers USA, 286 pounds, $7, $2,002.
Peyton Pohl, Washington, Ron Frankenberg-Shelter Insurance, 282 pounds, $8.50, $2,397.
John Dieckman, Marthasville, Mentz Foundations, 269 pounds, $10.50, $2,824.50.
Julia Gerling, New Haven, MFA Coop No. 2-Washington, New Haven & Marthasvill, 264 pounds, $6.50, $1,716.
Jack Dunard, Union, Osage Ridge Insurance, 284 pounds, $7.50, $2,130.
Lucas Roewe, New Haven, JCAM, 272 pounds, $6.50, $1,768.
Payton Rode, New Haven, Deppe Farms, 290 pounds, $7, $2,030.
Lily Holdmeyer, Washington, Jasper Quality Construction, Butch and Cindy Jasper, 268 pounds, $8.50, $1,139.
Allison Roberts, Beaufort, Beaufort Ag Supply, 292 pounds, $9, $2,628.
Walter Vonder Haar, Union, U-Rent, 285 pounds, $7.50, $2,137.50.
Andrew Flagg, Union, Oltmann Funeral Home-Dolan Realtors, 296 pounds, $13, $1,924.
Ian Desmond, Washington, Bank of Washington, 297 pounds, $7.50, $2,227.50.
Millie Roetheli, Washington, Sam Hellebusch, 282 pounds, $9, $2,538.
Ryan Westermeyer, New Haven, Backes & Toelke Agri Products-Peoples Savings Bank, 266 pounds, $10.50, $1,396.50.
Henry Steffens, Washington, AcreMax Risk Management-Tom Shaw Jr., 288 pounds, $7, $1,008.
Brenna Gildehaus, Washington, D & H Trucking, 282 pounds, $7, $1,974.
Kate Kimminau, New Haven, Alferman Air, 284 pounds, $7, $1,988.
Harvick Kleinheider, Washington, United Mutual Insurance-Ryan & Liz Short, 282 pounds, $7, $1,974.
Rachel Otten, New Haven, Blues Hog-RE/MAX Today-Elisha Hoerstkamp, 298 pounds, $7.50, $1,117.50.
Evan Mallinckrodt, Augusta, Bank of Washington, 266 pounds, $7.50, $1,995.
Adam Kopmann, Marthasville, Richard Kleinheider Construction-James and Jennifer Pruessner, 278 pounds, $8, $1,112.
Grace Sorensen, Beaufort, Huellinghoff Brothers, 272 pounds, $8, $2,176.
Brady Morgan, Washington, Zick Voss-Politte & Richardson PC, 265 pounds, $6.50, $1,722.50.
Ellie Westermeyer, New Haven, RE/MAX Today-Elisha Hoerstkamp-Hellebusch Family Farms (Dwayne and Teddy), 262 pounds, $11, $1,441.
Austin Jasper, Washington, Mayer, Roscoe Contracting, 293 pounds, $9, $2,637.
Hunter Barnhart, Marthasville, Service Central Glass & Door, 281 pounds, $6.50, $1,826.50.
Luke Hallien, Washington, Wells Fargo Advisors-Andy Beckerman, 250 pounds, $6.50, $1,625.
Lane Mallinckrodt, Augusta, Williams Bros. Meat Market, 271 pounds, $7, $1,897.
Joey Schroeder, Washington, Ameren Missouri Labadie Energy Center, 290 pounds, $6.50, $1,885.
Daniel Mallinckrodt, Augusta, Howell & Sons Excavating, 295 pounds, $8, $2,360.
Christine Gerling, New Haven, Larry Hanks Painting and Drywall, 251 pounds, $6.50, $1,631.50.
Kameron Huttenlocker, Washington, Bank of Franklin County-Bob Dobsch, 264 pounds, $6.50, $1,716.
Abby Seitter, New Haven, Angell, Steve & Linda, 280 pounds, $7.50, $2,100.
Cole Reed, Washington, Tom Straatmann Construction & Repair, 300 pounds, $8.50, $2,550.
Caroline Otten, New Haven, Hillsboro Title Co., 273 pounds, $6.50, $1,774.50.
Nicholas Hellmann, Washington, Huellinghoff Brothers, 293 pounds, $17, $4,981.
Kaylee Mueller, Washington, Bank of Washington, 282 pounds, $10.50, $2,961.
Josie Kluesner, Washington, Straatmann Feed/Heisel Equipment-Stine Seed, 250 pounds, $7.50, $937.50.
Jacob Rinne, Marthasville, Kessler Farms-Tom Kessler, 299 pounds, $9, $2,691.
Addison Pehle, Berger, Andrew Valleroy with Esse Health, 275 pounds, $6.50, $1,787.50.
Easton Ray, New Haven, U Team, 273 pounds, $6.50, $1,774.50.
Elizabeth Reed, Washington, MFA Coop No. 2-Washington, New Haven & Marthasvill, 288 pounds, $7, $2,016.
Isabella Fitzgerald, Washington, First State Community Bank, 289 pounds, $6.50, $1,878.50.
Tyler Schroeder, Washington, Seven T Farms, 286 pounds, $9, $2,574.
Morgan Schroeder, Washington, John Henry Foster Co., 285 pounds, $9, $2,565.
Grant Schroeder, Washington, Heritage Community Bank-Marthasville, Union, Washi, 292 pounds, $6.50, $1,898.
Zac Schroeder, Washington, Dr. Christy Bleckman and Jason Kessler, 290 pounds, $7, $2,030.
Nicole Brinker, Washington, KJ Unnerstall Construction Co., 257 pounds, $10, $2,570.
Kiera Pelster, New Haven, Bavarian Smokehaus, 288 pounds, $6.50, $1,872.
Megan Hoerstkamp, New Haven, Peoples Savings Bank-Blues Hog, 259 pounds, $16, $2,072.