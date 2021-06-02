Images and reminders of a bygone era will take center stage this weekend at the 15th annual Spring Bluff Heritage Day, according to Sandy Koppelmann, one of the event’s organizers.
The annual festival — first held in 2006 — is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Bluff Campground and Retreat Center, Highway AC. There is no admission cost to attend the event, which is planned by a group of volunteers who represent the various church congregations in the community.
The origins of the Spring Bluff community, located in the southwest portions of Franklin County, date back to the early 1800s. The community, which was a melting pot of European immigrants, was first known as Five Points because it was the intersection of what were then five major roads — Jake’s Prairie to the west; Spring Creek Road to the northeast; Hecht Road, which connected what would become Spring Bluff with Champion City to the northwest; another road, later known as Wenkel Ford Road, which led to the Bourbeuse River; and the fifth road, which led to Sullivan.
The first post office opened in Spring Bluff in 1866, closed in 1868 and was reopened in 1872. The community was renamed Spring Bluff around this time. The post office closed in the 1940s but not before a sizable community grew around it.
Spring Bluff had two churches, St. John’s Evangelical Church and the Spring Bluff Baptist Church. There were two halls, a blacksmith shop, a sawmill, a saloon, an ice house, a broom-making business, a feed store, a tomato factory and a wagon maker. Several physicians also established practices in the community through the years.
The original one-room Spring Bluff School burned in November 1894. It was replaced with a frame structure, which was demolished in 1926. Classes in the new brick school were first held in 1926-1927. In 1950, five rural schools consolidated to create the present R-15 Spring Bluff School. They were Bacon Ridge, Cave Spring, Progress, Miller and the old brick Spring Bluff schools.
“We just want to help keep up the history of the rural community,” Koppelmann said of the event.
Among the entertainers slated to perform on Saturday are Evergreen Rhythm Band, which will play gospel music from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Terry Lipe, who will perform on her clay hammer banjo, fiddle and dulcimer. Also scheduled to perform is the James Grus Band, which will play a blend of popular country western music and classic country music, from noon until 4 p.m. There will be a break in the musical entertainment at 2:30 p.m. for the auction of various items, including baked goods. Proceeds from the auction fund scholarships for campers who want to attend camp at the retreat center.
There also will be a variety of vendors offering their wares and a classic car show, including some vehicles from the 1950s and before.
“It is a relaxing day, so bring a lawn chair, and enjoy it,” Koppelmann said. “Us old folks, we just like to talk, see old friends and remember the feeling of an era of our history.”