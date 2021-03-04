For the 29th consecutive year, Franklin County has been awarded federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to county officials.
These funds come from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The county will receive $18,583 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
In order to receive funds, local agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and have a voluntary board of directors, if appropriate.
Franklin County’s selection was made by the Missouri State Set-Aside Committee, as Franklin County was among the jurisdictions that did not receive direct funding from the National Board. The National Board is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and the United Way Worldwide.
A local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The local board consisting of representatives from several Franklin County service providers will determine how the funds awarded to Franklin County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
The local board might conduct an on-site visit and tour of your agency and ask questions pertaining to your operation.
Applications will be due at 10 a.m. March 10, 2021. No late applications will be accepted. Private or public voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Stephanie Norton at the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, 401B East Springfield Ave., Union, MO 63084, call 636-583-1679, or email sanorton@franklinmo.net for an application or further information.