Washington School Board
The winners of the race for the Washington School Board are artist and writer Kelly Brinkmann, winning 25 percent of the votes in Franklin County and 31 percent of the St. Charles County votes, and Frank Wood, former principal of Washington High School, who won 24 percent of the votes in Franklin County and 15 percent of the votes in St. Charles County. Complete election results for Warren County were not available at the time of publication. Both Brinkmann and Wood will serve their first terms on the board.
Those not elected to the role of board member include incumbent Matthew Wilson, and challengers Trish Mitchell, Chantell Unnerstall, and Maryanne Scaniosharp. There were 10 write-in candidates in Franklin County and none in St. Charles County.
Meramec Valley R-III School Board
The winners of the race for the Meramec Valley R-III School Board were incumbents Tim Richardson, winning 36 percent of the votes in Franklin County, and Lou Vondera, who won 32 percent of the votes in Franklin County. Complete election results for St. Louis County were not available at the time of publication.
Challenger Thomas “Tom” Kent received 27 percent of the votes in Franklin County.
St. Clair R-XIII School Board
Incumbents Craig Kindel and Danny Shadrick were reelected to the St. Clair R-XIII School Board with 37 percent and 35 percent of the votes, respectively.
Challenger Heather VanNess received 27 percent of the votes.