Only one team could stay undefeated Tuesday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
And that proved to be the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team (6-0, 2-0), which got a perfect game against Union Post 297 (1-1, 1-1) in the final contest of the evening, 10-0.
Andrew Elbert went five innings for the win, facing the minimum 15 batters and striking out seven of them.
“Andrew Elbert was the player of the game, throwing a perfect game,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Our pitching has been the strong point of our season so far. We took advantage of some of Union‘s mistakes early and never looked back.”
At the plate, Post 218 scored one run in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and six in the sixth.
“(We) just couldn’t get the bats going in Game 2,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “Some of that is approach, but you really have to give Elbert all the credit. He pitched really well. (Caden) Brocato threw OK, he will get better as the year goes on.”
Washington had six hits and took advantage of two Union errors.
Ben Gelinas and Joshua Koirtyohann both doubled. Gelinas also singled as did Will Weber, Jack Hackmann and Raymond Downey.
Elbert drew two walks. Weber, Henry Zeitzmann, Nakai Scott and Jacob Schroeder walked. Schroeder also was hit by a pitch.
Schroeder stole two bases. Zeitzmann and Weber had one steal apiece.
Gelinas and Schroeder both scored twice. Weber, Scott, Hackmann, Koirtyohann, Raymond Downey and Joseph Downey scored once.
Weber, Lane Mallinckrodt, Nicholas Hackmann, Koirtyohann and Raymond Downey each had one RBI.
“We’re not hitting the ball real well yet, but we are finding ways to get on base and make productive outs scoring runs,” Kopmann said. “Ben Gelinas has been swinging the hottest bat on the team. He had another two-hit game followed by Will Webber Jack Hackmann, Josh Koirtyohann and Raymond Downey.”
For Union, Brocato started on the hill and took the loss. He went 4.2 innings, allowing nine runs on five hits, six walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Masin Clark allowed an unearned run on one hit.
It was Union’s second game of the night. Post 297 opened the season with a 9-7 win over the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team in the opener.
“It was good to get our first games under our belts,” Sachs said. “It was the first Legion games for this squad and for some of them the first time playing high school rules. We are very young, but they have been working hard all spring with Coach (Ehren) Curnutte and Coach (Dan) Miller and we are looking forward to a good summer.”
Kopmann said last year’s playoffs also figured into the game.
“Some of the players from last year remember Union beating us in district last year and wanted to avenge the loss,” Kopmann said.
Post 218 Freshman Red plays Friday through Sunday in the G7 High School Series 1 (15U) in St. Peters.
Post 218’s games Saturday are against the Midland Bandits 15U Scout 2 at 9 a.m. and Midland Bandits 15U Scout 1 at 1 p.m. Both games are at C&H Ballpark Field 1.
Bracket play takes place at C&H Ballpark Field 1 Sunday.