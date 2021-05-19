Lime scooters are here to stay in Washington — at least for now.
During Monday night’s Washington City Council meeting, the city’s governing body voted against a proposal that would have terminated the city’s six-month trial period with the electric scooter company. To terminate the agreement, the city must give 30 days written notice.
Voting to end the trial period were Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup, Ward 2 Councilman Mark Hidritch and Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke. Voting in favor of its continuation were Ward 1 Councilman Duane Reed, Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels, Ward 3 Councilman Greg Skornia, Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier and Ward 4 Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet.
“I am hearing a lot of complaints about the scooters with people hitting cars and then just driving off,” Hidritch said.
Hidritch said he believes the scooters have “become a nuisance just like I said they would.”
Although Hidritch said he has received multiple complaints, Patke said he has not received any calls about the scooters from constituents.
Other members of the city council said they knew there have been issues with Lime scooters but praised the company for implementing the six restrictions recommended by the city’s Traffic Commission earlier this month aimed at resolving the complaints:
• Scooters will only be rented to individuals with a photo identification.
• Scooters can only be used by people at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license.
• Scooters can only be used within a defined area, which spans most of the city’s north side, including downtown, Main Park, the Town & Country Fairgrounds, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Washington High School and the bridge on the shared use path. The scooters wouldn’t be allowed to operate south of Highway 100.
• Scooters can’t be parked along the city’s Rotary Riverfront Trail but can be used on the trail and the yet-to-be-developed Busch Creek Greenway.
• Scooters’ top speed on the riverfront trail would be reduced from 15 mph to 10 mph.
• Scooters would not be allowed to operate on Fifth Street but could cross over the street’s intersection.
“I have seen marked improvements in the scooters since then,” Pettet said.
Hidritch said he also has heard complaints from residents about city-owned vehicles picking up “truckloads” of the scooters and hauling them around. “I don’t want a pickup hauling them around on our tax dollars.”
Public Works Director John Nilges said this was a rumor and has since been debunked as one of the juicers — or people employed by Lime Scooters to pick up, charge and drop off the scooters — drives a truck of a similar make and model as the city-owned vehicles.
The juicer is not a city employee, according to City Administrator Darren Lamb.
Nilges said residents may see employees interacting with the scooters, such as picking them up, if they have fallen over into a parking space or on the sidewalk. “I don’t want to handcuff my guys and tell them to not touch them ever and then for them to ignore one that is out in the middle of the street,” he said. “We want them to pick up the scooter and clear the street.”
Scooter ridership up
Since the scooters debuted in Washington, there have been more than 2,000 registered riders, according to Allison Forms, Lime Scooters’ senior operations manager overseeing the company’s presence in cities in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri. Forms said those riders have driven around 7,000 miles and completed more than 4,000 trips.
This is up from two weeks ago, when the number of riders was around 1,600. In those two weeks, the riders have logged more than 1,000 trips on the scooters and more than 2,000 miles.
Forms said despite reservations and fears from some city leaders, no scooters have ended up in the Missouri River.
Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc., said the numbers reported by Forms and Lime Scooters are “unbelievable.”
“Honestly, I thought it was going to be a positive thing for Washington, but I didn’t expect these numbers. I think it is pretty exciting,” King said.
He added that during his interactions with various downtown business owners and businesspeople, he has not fielded any complaints about the scooters. “I’ve only heard good things from business owners, especially the restaurant owners on Front Street, who say that they see the scooters bringing people up from the riverfront trail and around downtown.”