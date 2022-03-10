Beginning Tuesday, masks are no longer required at East Central College locations, the school announced on social media.
“However, we strongly encourage anyone who is unvaccinated to continue to wear masks indoors,” the post reads.
This is the first time staff, students and visitors have been able to go inside ECC buildings without a mask since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Under the previous protocols, masks were required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
“The numbers have really decreased and stayed low,” said President Jon Bauer. “We’ve known all along that we would monitor conditions.
“They improved and we weren’t going to have masks and not have masks, back and forth, so once that’s sustained we decided that it was time to go ahead and make the change,” he said.
For the past three weeks ECC has reported fewer than five total student and employee infections, with only 140 reported student cases and 37 employee cases since ECC reopened in fall 2021.
Bauer said the decision came from the college’s COVID-19 task force after the Centers for Disease Control changed its guidance Feb. 25, removing the recommendation for people to wear masks indoors.
All of the drinking fountains on ECC’s Union campus and other locations have been restored to operation.
Bauer said the task force would reconvene after the semester or sooner if the pandemic takes a negative turn.
“Over two years I feel good about the decisions we’ve made,” he said. “I feel good about the process that we’ve used and I think the results speak for themselves. We’ve had very low rates on campus.
“We feel we have provided a safe place for students and at the same time, maintained a good environment for learning, which was paramount.”